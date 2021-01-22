Here’s your chance to become a caretaker for a remote island in Ireland

The island has no electricity or WiFi, and the website also advises visitors to bring their own drinking water as it is a "limited commodity. (Representational image/Pixabay)

What is understood to only ever happens in films, is happening in Ireland. The European country is offering two persons the chance to live out their dreams by moving to a remote island there and taking care of a coffee house and some guest cottages.

This dream job — which, in a way, is also an opportunity to travel again — has been presented by Great Blasket Island, which is located off the coast of Ireland. In a Twitter post titled ‘Job Application’, it wrote: “The form for the Island Caretaker position is now live on our website. A little different this year, we created a Frequently Asked Question page followed by an application form. Make sure you read all the questions and tick the check box to proceed.”

According to the Insider, you and a friend of yours must manage four guest cottages and a coffee shop for six months between April and October 2021 on the island.

It has also been announced that the number of applicants would be “capped” because of the overwhelming amount of response received from last year’s post, which garnered more than 42,000 applications worldwide, according to The Irish Times.

It must be noted that while some people like bustling city life, others favour quietude. If you belong to the latter category, you will be able to slip into this role.

Applicants need to know that the island has no electricity or WiFi, and the website also advises visitors to bring their own drinking water as it is a “limited commodity.”

In 2020, a Dublin-based couple Annie Birney and Eoin Boyle were chosen as the island’s caretakers, per the report. Unfortunately, they were not able to move to the island because of the pandemic situation until June, when restrictions had eased a little.

The island is located “three miles off the coast of Dingle in County Kerry”. It is the biggest among a group of such islands called ‘The Blaskets’. It is said to be famous for its wildlife, nature, and hilly terrain, and for its links to Irish folklore and literature.

