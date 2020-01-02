Here’s how much travelling has changed in the last decade

There has been a surge in solo women travellers, owing to the fact that women have begun to embrace their adventurous side. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) There has been a surge in solo women travellers, owing to the fact that women have begun to embrace their adventurous side. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Do you love to travel? If you have been trotting the globe for a while now, you may have noticed some subtle changes in the way people have been travelling. Technological changes, safer accommodation options and increase in incomes have given a boost to the global travel industry. But, as more and more people have started to explore the world, some significant shifts have come about. Here is how much travelling has evolved in the past decade or so. Read on.

Selfies are no-no

Let us just say, selfie-clicking has become passé. Do tourists continue to click selfies? Mostly, yes. But, in many places, vacation selfies are being ridiculed. In fact, some popular places like the National Gallery in London, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. and the Museum of Modern Art in New York are believed to have banned selfie sticks because they ruin the experience for other visitors. Not to mention, selfies have earned the reputation of being dangerous, owing to multiple accidents around the world.

ALSO READ | First international trip? Here are some things to keep in mind

More solo travelling for women

There has been a surge in solo women travellers, owing to the fact that women have begun to embrace their adventurous side. Sometimes, like-minded travellers get together in small groups and explore a new place together. With so many women stepping out and planning a vacation by themselves, the world has also begun to allow them the safety and comfort for a memorable experience.

Everything is online

Now, people can buy a ticket to any place in the world, or book a hotel, at the click of a button. There are so many online travel tools that have enabled people to become tourists. Furthermore, this has opened avenues for them that were once considered to be extremely obscure. The travel industry is focused on making the experience easy and comfortable for people from all corners of the world.

Since everything is available online these days, you can plan your trip to any part of the world with the click of a button. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Since everything is available online these days, you can plan your trip to any part of the world with the click of a button. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Budget airlines

More people are travelling now, because of the advent of budget airlines that provide cheaper alternatives. This has been made possible due to fuel efficiency in planes.

Sustainability

There have been vociferous talks around zero-waste itineraries and sustainable travelling. Tour operators are insisting on greener itineraries and reduction in carbon emission, and travellers, too, are more conscious now than ever. The global travel industry is doing its bit to ensure it does not add more burden to the climate.

ALSO READ | Looking for a new escapade? Here are six colourful destinations to escape the winter blues

Everything is automatic

From getting your boarding ticket printed to checking-in your baggage, airlines have made everything automatic. So, now you hardly wait for a staff member to come around and help you. In fact, some hotels also allow customers to check into their rooms via automation. This has made tourists more confident and self-sufficient.

Power of social media

Social media dictates everything. From telling you things about a certain place, to allowing you to criticize, social media has given a voice to tourists.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd