Here’s how ancestry plays a role in getting you a second passport

Most people hold passports of the country they live in, or are born in. It is this passport that allows them to travel around the world, visit different countries, and learn new things. But, there are also people who hold two passports, not because of their dual citizenship, but because of their ancestry. While it depends on the country, some select nations offer citizenship and passport by descent to people who have got parents, grandparents (even great grandparents) who came from there.

Here is a list of some of them.

* Ireland: According to the Irish Foreign Ministry, you are eligible for Irish citizenship if one of your grandparents was born there, or was an Irish citizen at the time of your birth. In order to get an Irish passport, you will need to apply for the ‘Foreign Birth Registration’, which could take up to a year to get processed.

* Italy: Interestingly, bloodline plays a significant role in this country. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, descendants of Italian citizens are eligible to become citizens themselves, and it does not matter how far your ancestry goes, as long as you have documents like birth and marriage certificates to prove that they were citizens and that they had children of their own.

* United Kingdom: The path to become a British citizen is a long process, one that generally involves a few years. If you can prove that one of your grandparents was born in the country, you will have to apply for a UK Ancestry visa, stay in the country for five years, apply for permanent settlement, keep that status for a year and apply for citizenship.

* Greece: To apply for a Greek passport, you will need to have a parent or a grandparent who was born in the country. You will have to show the birth certificate of your ancestor, and the support documents must be issued by an authentic municipal authority. The certificate will also need to have a municipality number. When all of this has been taken care of, you will need to obtain birth, death, and marriage certificates for all the generations down the line, and only then will you get citizenship.

* Spain: If one of your grandparents was originally Spanish, you will be able to apply for Spanish citizenship. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, you will need to first live in the country legally for one year.

* Germany: If you had ancestors in the country, who lost citizenship between 1933 and 1945, on political, religious or racial grounds, you may be able to restore your citizenship. You will have to prove that had your ancestor not been deprived of their citizenship, you would have acquired it ‘by birth’.

