Here are some interesting hotel deals and packages for your trip to Maldives

Are you planning a trip to the island nation? As you sit down to prepare an itinerary, keep in mind that many hotels and resorts are offering interesting deals and packages so as to tempt tourists to come and visit the country. While it has already started opening its borders, India is believed to have established an air bubble or an air travel bridge with the country. And while Maldives President Ibrahim Solih had announced on June 23 that the country would reopen its resorts on July 15, hotels in the populated centres, including in the capital Malé, will open on August 1 only.

The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi and Dhigurah have designed packages that offer experiences like blissful relaxation, spa pampering, culinary pleasures, romance under the stars and playful days in the sun. While at The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi, guests can avail e-gift vouchers that will allow them to save money, The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah is offering guests an all-inclusive island holiday — a getaway package to enjoy fresh Mediterranean food and warm hospitality, for a minimum stay of four nights. Guests will also receive complimentary domestic flight and speed boat return transfers. Their ‘Book Now, Stay Later’ offer is for travellers to plan a trip in advance, with 50 per cent on their best available rates.

The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi has also planned a yoga retreat package, which is designed to rejuvenate the mind and the body through daily yoga classes, meditation, pranayama, and Clarins beauty and spa treatments, along with complimentary dietary menus prepared by the chef.

As part of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa’s summer special offer, guests will be able to avail 30 per cent off on the best available rates for all bookings and stays in the months of August, September and October, 2020. More information on this is available on their website. There is also a ‘Magic September Special Offer’, wherein you can get 30 per cent off on the best available rates for all bookings, for the stay period between September 1 and September 30, 2020.

At the SAii Lagoon Maldives, you can enjoy an all-inclusive offer on meals and drinks. “Enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner at up to 12 restaurants. From SAii Lagoon Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives to The Marina @CROSSROADS, guests [can] enjoy the wide variety of cuisines from all around the world including the Mediterranean, Indian, American, Thai and many more,” the website mentions.

The Ayada Maldives is providing guests with a 35 per cent ‘Welcome Back Offer’, wherein they can enjoy an exclusive discount of 35 per cent and a free cancellation. More information on bookings, meals and such, is available on their website.

