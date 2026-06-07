Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2026: How to reach, trek route, and what pilgrims should know

With the annual Hemkund Sahib Yatra underway, thousands of devotees are making their way to the revered Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The first batch of pilgrims for the 2026 yatra was flagged off from Rishikesh on May 20, and reportedly, more than 1.11 lakh devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage.

Situated at an altitude of 4,632 metres (15,197 feet), Hemkund Sahib is among the highest gurudwaras in the world. Nestled beside a glacial lake and surrounded by snow-clad Himalayan peaks, the shrine is associated with Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. The nearby Lakshman Temple also makes the area significant for Hindu pilgrims.