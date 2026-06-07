Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2026: How to reach, trek route, and what pilgrims should know

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With the annual Hemkund Sahib Yatra underway, thousands of devotees are making their way to the revered Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The first batch of pilgrims for the 2026 yatra was flagged off from Rishikesh on May 20, and reportedly, more than 1.11 lakh devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage.
Situated at an altitude of 4,632 metres (15,197 feet), Hemkund Sahib is among the highest gurudwaras in the world. Nestled beside a glacial lake and surrounded by snow-clad Himalayan peaks, the shrine is associated with Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. The nearby Lakshman Temple also makes the area significant for Hindu pilgrims.
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The journey begins at Govindghat, the base point for the trek. Pilgrims travelling by air can fly to Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport, located about 268 km away. Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun are the nearest railway stations, while Govindghat is accessible by road via the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.
The commonly used route passes through Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Karnaprayag, Nandaprayag and Joshimath before reaching Govindghat.
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The pilgrimage is completed in two stages. The first stretch is a 13-km journey from Govindghat to Ghangaria, which can be covered on foot or with the help of mule and palki services. Ghangaria serves as the base camp for pilgrims and trekkers.
From there, a steep 6-km climb leads to Hemkund Sahib. While the distance may appear short, the high altitude and incline can make the trek challenging. Overnight stays are not permitted at the shrine, which means pilgrims usually return to Ghangaria the same day.
Registration is mandatory for all pilgrims undertaking the Hemkund Sahib Yatra and can be completed online through Uttarakhand’s official pilgrimage registration portal.
The shrine is generally accessible from late May to early October, although weather conditions in the Himalayas can change quickly. Pilgrims are advised to carry warm clothing, rain protection and sturdy trekking shoes, and to check official weather advisories before starting their journey.