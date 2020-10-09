Harry Potter plays Quidditch in London’s Leicester Square; take a look

Harry Potter fans take a selfie photograph in front of the new statue of the character Harry Potter, after it was unveiled in Leicester Square as part of the 'Scenes in the Square' statue trail. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

No matter how much we grow up, Harry Potter never ceases to amaze us. Despite the fact that the last book/film came out years ago, fans are still as excited to learn something new about the fictional world, as ever. And to give them another reason to celebrate the young wizard who, at the end of the series, was not-so-young anymore, a statue of him flying a Nimbus 2000 broom over the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch, was unveiled recently in London’s Leicester Square.

According to a Reuters report, the bronze statue shows the wizard — a role portrayed adeptly by actor Daniel Radcliffe in the films — just a little distance from where the first film ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone‘ is said to have had its world premiere in November 2001.

Ros Morgan, chief executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, was quoted as saying: “Harry Potter is hugely important to literature, theatre and, of course, to film. We know there are fans of Harry Potter of all ages all around the world and we look forward to welcoming them to the West End and Leicester Square, whenever that will be.”

The report mentions that with this statue, Potter joins the likes of many other film icons like Laurel & Hardy, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean and Paddington, as part of ‘Scenes in the Square’, which is an interactive film trail in Leicester Square.

This is bound to leave many fans excited, and whenever travelling is safe again, you and your loved ones can visit this place to see the wondrous wizard and click a few pictures, too.

