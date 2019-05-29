Easy ways to save money while travelling solo

Travel enthusiasts are always looking for opportunities for their next adventure – whether it is a weekend road trip to the hills or the chance to venture out solo. While travelling solo enables you to explore new places, cultures and cities at your own pace without being dependent on your fellow traveller, it also comes with its share of drawbacks – it can get lonely at times, and you have no one to share the bills with!

However, in case you plan to travel solo this summer, these tips and tricks can help turn your trip into a money-saving journey.

Travel off season

Every destination has a favourable climatic condition based on which people plan their travels. Avoiding the travel season, which is generally during the festivals and holidays, and travelling in the off season can help save a lot of money while booking hotels and air fare. That’s not all, the sightseeing locations are likely to be less-crowded as well.

Book one-way flight tickets

With so many booking platforms and mobile applications, there are several offers and cash back options if you book a one-way ticket rather than a round-trip ticket.

Check exchange rates

It is a good idea to check the currency exchange rates and plan your travel accordingly. By keeping an eye on the current economy, and finding locations with the best exchange rate to cost of living ratio can add up to huge savings.

Opt for hostel instead of a hotel

Popular travel destinations offer good hostel service which turns out to be pocket-friendly, especially for solo travellers or those travelling on a budget. If you are lucky and land up during their happy hours, you might get to avail their free buffet.

Strategise meal pans

Take advantage of hotel’s that serve free breakfast and grab a wholesome meal to keep you full until after lunchtime. You can then take advantage of happy hour deals or enter a buffet during the end of lunch pricing and enjoy a late lunch or an early dinner.