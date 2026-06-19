Gulmarg Gondola to Mi Teleférico: 7 highest ropeways in the world

Few travel experiences match the thrill of gliding thousands of metres above sea level while surrounded by towering peaks and endless mountain vistas. These engineering marvels not only connect remote summits but also offer some of the most dramatic views on the planet. Here are seven of the world’s highest ropeways based on the elevation of their top stations.

Dagu Glacier Gondola, China

At an astonishing altitude of around 4,843 metres, the Dagu Glacier Gondola holds the record for the world’s highest passenger ropeway station. The ride takes visitors from alpine forests to a glacier-covered summit in just a few minutes, offering panoramic views of the Tibetan Plateau.