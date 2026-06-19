Gulmarg Gondola to Mi Teleférico: 7 highest ropeways in the world

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Few travel experiences match the thrill of gliding thousands of metres above sea level while surrounded by towering peaks and endless mountain vistas. These engineering marvels not only connect remote summits but also offer some of the most dramatic views on the planet. Here are seven of the world’s highest ropeways based on the elevation of their top stations.
At an astonishing altitude of around 4,843 metres, the Dagu Glacier Gondola holds the record for the world’s highest passenger ropeway station. The ride takes visitors from alpine forests to a glacier-covered summit in just a few minutes, offering panoramic views of the Tibetan Plateau.
Also known as Mukumbarí, this iconic cable car reaches approximately 4,765 metres at Pico Espejo. Stretching across the Andes, it is among the highest and longest cable car systems in the world.
While primarily an urban transport network, parts of La Paz’s famous cable car system operate at elevations exceeding 4,000 metres. It offers unparalleled views of the Andes and the sprawling city below.
One of the highest operating gondolas in the world, Gulmarg Gondola climbs to nearly 3,980 metres on Apharwat Peak. The ride offers beautiful views of the Himalayas and is a major attraction for skiers and tourists alike.
Europe’s highest mountain cable car station sits at roughly 3,883 metres. Visitors are rewarded with breathtaking views of the Matterhorn and dozens of Alpine peaks spanning Switzerland, Italy, and France.
This legendary cable car whisks visitors to one of the most spectacular viewpoints in the Alps at around 3,842 metres. From the summit, travellers can enjoy close-up views of Mont Blanc, Western Europe’s highest mountain.
Connecting visitors to the “Roof of Indochina,” the Fansipan Cable Car reaches more than 3,100 metres and is renowned for its dramatic ascent through misty valleys and rugged mountain terrain.