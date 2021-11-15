‘Parents took us to so many places growing up despite limited means’: Gul Panag shares heartwarming note

Travel can teach one a lot; sometimes more than books and people. The unique experiences associated with travel are often cherished and remembered, and may even help in unforeseen situations.

Actor Gul Panag also vouches for it, saying that it has an impact on “widening perspectives” and “shaping children”.

The Turning 30 actor, who is currently in Male with her son and parents for a short vacation, is all excited about about the trip.

“Finally, after months of coordination, many scheduling conflicts, and flight cancellations and rebooking later, we made it to Male! Have been wanting to come here with my parents for a very long time. Nihal’s love for the Maldives is a big factor in us deciding to come here of course. But also because his grandparents enjoyed the water just as much. It is a short enough flight for them to take without getting too tired. And hardly any time difference,” she mentioned.

She further shared how despite limited means, her parents always emphasised on travel and adventure, a streak she would want her son Nihal to imbibe, too.

“Growing up, my parents took us to so many places despite very limited means. They prioritised spending on travel, when conventional wisdom dictated that the money was better saved. But they understood the impact travel (and adventure) have on shaping children and widening perspectives and always set aside time and resources,” she said.

She also expressed how travelling with parents is a must, something her brother and she have been trying to do. “Both Sherbir and I prioritise travelling with parents in the hope that we somehow even the scales and pay them back for how much they’ve done for us. And continue to do!”

