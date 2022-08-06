Gul Panag explores Ladakh’s Tso Moriri: Know more about the place

August 6, 2022 3:30:33 pm
The 43-year-old globetrotter, fitness enthusiast, and actor, Gul Panag wears many feathers in her hat.
Of late, the actor has been stirring the wanderlust in us with the details of her Ladakh cycling expedition. The Dor actor’s love for cycling has been conspicuous, as she keeps posting videos and photographs on Instagram, sharing details of her experiences.
Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo with her son, Nihal in Tso Moriri or Lake Moriri in Ladakh. “Tso Moriri at last. The first hair wash in eight days. The dust and diesel fume residue in the hair creates a special kind of matte effect,” she said.
Earlier, the actor had also posted a series of posts on Instagram wherein she was seen cycling from Tso Kar (a salt lake known for its size and depth situated in the Rupshu Plateau) to Tso Moriri. “It’s a beautiful lake and home to migratory birds (Black necked crane, Bar Headed Geese, Brahmini Duck) even though it’s a saltwater lake,” she captioned the post.
Calling it “the road less travelled,” she said that there was no metal road beyond Tso Kar.
Tso Moriri
Located in the breathtakingly beautiful Rupshu Valley, the Tso Moriri Lake is less than 250 kilometres southeast of Leh. The lake, picturesquely located in this secluded, serene surrounding, is 4,000 metres above sea level.
The lake is not just known for its beauty but it also comes with religious significance. Lying in the Changthang region of Ladakh, it is considered the most beautiful and sacred lake for the Ladakhis.
Tso Moriri is home to many flora and fauna. It attracts a wide range of wildlife including migratory birds, marmots, and rarely found Tibetan wolves.
The multi-shades of blue sky accompanied by the breathtaking landscape gives this place an extremely romantic feel. The lake is a popular tourist attraction especially in the months from May to August. The lake remains frozen from January to March.
The view might be surreal but the weather conditions can be harsh. One must be careful as they might face breathlessness because of the high altitude. One can reach the place by air, train, or by road.
