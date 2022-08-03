scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Everything to know about Gujarat Tourism’s month-long ‘Megh Malhar’ festival

The event has been organised in the state's only hill station, Saputara. It started on July 30 and will go on till August 30

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 8:50:42 pm
Saputara monsoon Megh Malhar festival, Megh Malhar festival, Megh Malhar festival in Gujarat, Saputara, Saputara in Gujarat, Saputara hill station, travelling, Gujarat culture, indian express newsDuring the one-month-long festival, tourists will be able to enjoy the culture of the state. (Photo: Twitter/@GujaratTourism)

If you are planning to travel somewhere in the coming weeks, consider a trip to Gujarat, which is welcoming tourists as part of its ‘Megh Malhar’ festival which, as the name suggests, is being held in the monsoon period.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The festival has been organised by Gujarat Tourism in the state’s only hill station, Saputara. It started on July 30 and will go on till August 30, during which, tourists will be able to enjoy the culture and cuisine of the state.

The Gujarat Tourism website states that the main events and other attractions during Saputara monsoon Megh Malhar festival are as follows:

* Fun activities and culture programmes with “renowned artists” every weekend and on public holidays.
* A dahi handi competition on the occasion of Janmashtami (August 19, 2022).
* A “rain run marathon”, along with a game of soccer.
* On display, an art gallery with paintings, artworks and other such attractions pertaining to the monsoon season.
* Tourists can also enjoy the local cuisine of Saputara and help uplift villagers in the vicinity.
* A treasure hunt to find “wonderful things” in nature, workshops on photography, art painting and bamboo crafting, activities for book lovers, games and tribal sports for tourists, boat race, yoga class, quiz contest, seminar, music learning, rangoli competition, photography, among others.

The festival was inaugurated by tourism minister Purnesh Modi and it was also attended by other dignitaries from the state.

ALSO READ |What makes Kerala, Ahmedabad stand out in TIME’s list of world’s greatest places of 2022?

About Saputara

Saputara is a town in the Dang district of Gujarat, which is a famous tourist destination. As mentioned earlier, it is a hill station situated in the Western Ghats. It has some breathtaking views, so if you plan to visit it, carry your camera along.

ALSO READ |Express Wanderlust: This December, an expanse of white desert awaits you

The Hatgad Fort, Vansda National Park, sunrise and sunset points, Saputara Lake, Gira Falls, echo point, Saputara Tribal Museum, Saptashringi Devi Mandir, Purna Sanctuary are among its famous tourist attractions.

While winter is the best time to visit the place, the monsoon here is stunning, too. The nearest airport is in Gandhidham, and the Waghai railway station is about 50 km from Saputara.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:50:42 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve
Explained

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

National Heart Transplant Day: Heart transplant patients form human chain to raise awareness
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement