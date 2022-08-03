Everything to know about Gujarat Tourism’s month-long ‘Megh Malhar’ festival

If you are planning to travel somewhere in the coming weeks, consider a trip to Gujarat, which is welcoming tourists as part of its ‘Megh Malhar’ festival which, as the name suggests, is being held in the monsoon period.

The festival has been organised by Gujarat Tourism in the state’s only hill station, Saputara. It started on July 30 and will go on till August 30, during which, tourists will be able to enjoy the culture and cuisine of the state.

Glimpses of Inauguration ceremony of Saputra Monsoon Megh Malhar Parv – 2022 pic.twitter.com/l1JA4x8nQ4 — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) July 30, 2022

The Gujarat Tourism website states that the main events and other attractions during Saputara monsoon Megh Malhar festival are as follows:

* Fun activities and culture programmes with “renowned artists” every weekend and on public holidays.

* A dahi handi competition on the occasion of Janmashtami (August 19, 2022).

* A “rain run marathon”, along with a game of soccer.

* On display, an art gallery with paintings, artworks and other such attractions pertaining to the monsoon season.

* Tourists can also enjoy the local cuisine of Saputara and help uplift villagers in the vicinity.

* A treasure hunt to find “wonderful things” in nature, workshops on photography, art painting and bamboo crafting, activities for book lovers, games and tribal sports for tourists, boat race, yoga class, quiz contest, seminar, music learning, rangoli competition, photography, among others.

The festival was inaugurated by tourism minister Purnesh Modi and it was also attended by other dignitaries from the state.

About Saputara

Saputara is a town in the Dang district of Gujarat, which is a famous tourist destination. As mentioned earlier, it is a hill station situated in the Western Ghats. It has some breathtaking views, so if you plan to visit it, carry your camera along.

The Hatgad Fort, Vansda National Park, sunrise and sunset points, Saputara Lake, Gira Falls, echo point, Saputara Tribal Museum, Saptashringi Devi Mandir, Purna Sanctuary are among its famous tourist attractions.

While winter is the best time to visit the place, the monsoon here is stunning, too. The nearest airport is in Gandhidham, and the Waghai railway station is about 50 km from Saputara.

