Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building

With 163 floors, Burj Khalifa -- named after the leader of the neighbouring emirate of Abu Dhabi, 'Sheikh Khalifa ibn Zayed Al Nahyan' -- holds the record for the most floors in a building, according to the records site

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 12:30:01 pm
burj khalifa guinnessThere are 900 residences spread over levels 19-108 in Burj Khalifa, according to Guinness World Records (Source: Guinness World Records)

Over the years, the towering Burj Khalifa has come to occupy a special place in modern history. Be it the breathtaking view it offers from a staggering height of 828 meters — making it the tallest building in the world — or its 900 residences; it is undoubtedly one of the top tourist attractions globally. But, have you ever wondered what it is like to live inside the iconic tower?

Guinness World Records, which has recognised it with many record titles, recently gave a sneak-peek into what it is like to move into the world’s highest residential apartments.

With 163 floors, Burj Khalifa — named after the leader of the neighbouring emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa ibn Zayed Al Nahyan — holds the record for the most floors in a building – with 900 residences spread over levels 19-108, according to the records site.

Detailing the amenities, Guinness site shared that there are four swimming pools: one on level 43, one on level 76 (formerly the world’s highest swimming pool in a building), one on the rooftop of The Club, and another inside. While the tower also boasts of a library on level 123, a Cigar Lounge on the 13th floor, and sky lobbies on levels 43, 76 and 123 that can be used as a place to gather, and host events. You can watch over the city’s skyline from “the world’s highest outdoor observation deck on the 148th floor”. Named ‘At The Top’, Burj Khalifa SKY, it is 555 m (1,823 ft) above the ground, noted the website while mentioning that one can see the shores of Iran (some 153 km away) when the tide is low and the skies are clear.

One can have dinner at At.mosphere which used to be the world’s highest restaurant in a building, until Heavenly Jin opened in Shanghai, China, in 2021. It has a seating capacity of 210 and “offers you the option of dining at the grill or mingling in the lounge”.

Guinness site also mentioned that The Lounge, located on the 154th floor at 585 m (1,920 ft) above the ground is “the world’s highest bar/lounge in a building”. It also houses a grocery store within the premises.

burj khalifa bar lounge The Lounge, located on the 154th floor at 585 m (1,920 ft) above the ground is “the world’s highest bar/lounge in a building” (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

To help you navigate, there is the elevator in the tower which can climb 504 m (1,654 ft) in a single ascent. Guinness site notes that studio apartments can sell for around AED 2 million (£448k; $544k), whilst a four or five-bedroom penthouse could set you back over AED 100 million (£22m; $27m).

Notably, the service fee varies depending on the size of the apartment. At the higher end, it can exceed AED 500,000 (£112k; $136k) per year.

burj khalifa View from Burj Khalifa (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

If you are in a holiday mood, levels 1-8 are home to the Armani Hotel, which has 160 rooms. According to Guinness, the hotel has various amenities in addition to those offered elsewhere in the Burj Khalifa, including its own pool, library, spa, gym, 24/7 room service and concierge. An additional 144 suites comprise the Armani Residences, which occupy levels 9-16. These one and two-bedroom apartments were personally designed by Giorgio Armani.

Luxury at its best. What do you think?

