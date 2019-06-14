Guess which Indian hotel made it to Tripadvisor’s list for best service

The first question that pops up when planning a vacation is ‘where to go’ which is soon followed by ‘where to stay’. While some hotels are best avoided, thanks to the service and food they offer, some add to making the overall experience wonderful. To help you make an informed decision, TripAdvisor has released a list of best hotels for their services – and guess which Indian hotel made it’s a way to the list?

Jaipur, popularly known as the Pink City, is loved by travellers for its forts and palaces. If you plan to visit the historical city, then you must try The Oberoi Rajvilas, which finds itself on the 21st position on the list.

Its architectural style, regal interiors, 32 acres formal gardens, echo the colours and grandeur of Jaipur. Make the most of the hotel, which offers deluxe rooms, sunken marble baths, air-conditioned tents with lavish bathrooms, along with romantic villas with private pools and dining pavilions. You will be greeted as a visiting Maharaja and treated accordingly on reaching here!

Some other hotels that feature on the top 10 list include:

Holiday Emerald Hotel, Vietnam

Described as a ‘gem of a hotel’ by a user on the site, Holiday Emerald Hotel prides itself on having the most luxurious and modern accommodation in Hanoi Old Quarter.

Lani’s Suites Deluxe, Spain

Located in Puerto del Carmen on the beach front, the hotel is surrounded by a wide range of leisure and restaurant options. The Lani’s Suites Deluxe allows you to experience the highest level of luxury.

Pax Guest House, Ireland

The guesthouse provides a lovely view of the Dingle harbour. Located just a km away from the Dingle Town Centre, the guesthouse is a wonderful place to stay.

Golden Temple Residence, Cambodia

Located at the corner of Sok San Road and Angkor Night Market Street, this upscale property is perfect for guests who want luxury in the heart of the city.

Hotel Residence Agnes, Czech Republic

This hotel is located in the heart of charming Old Town that attracts tourists from around the world. And you can shop your heart out as it is located close to the attractive Palladium shopping centre.

Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, Costa Rica

Tulemar, a 33-acre jungle resort, is a premier resort development in Manuel Antonio. It includes the Tulemar Bungalows and some unique villas, making it a must-try option on your next trip to Costa Rica.

Aydinli Cave Hotel, Turkey

Initially, it was a house, which was eventually transformed into a small hotel with 14 rooms. Keeping all tradition and cultures intact the hotel keeps its guests happy.