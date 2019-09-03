‘Growth of middle-class has triggered huge demand for travel within India’

The explosion of India’s middle-classes and the spurt in their disposable incomes are encouraging more people to travel considerably across India and abroad. With the rise in the number of domestic travellers, tourism departments of various states are also opening up little-known scenic villages and towns to visitors. Likewise, luxury hotel brands like Hyatt are calibrating their strategies to woo domestic travellers.

Mausam Bhattacharya, director of sales and marketing at Grand Hyatt Bolgatty in Kochi, told indianexpress.com, “The growth of the middle-class has triggered a huge demand for travel within the country itself for us to re-realign and reach out to them and build products that suit them. When I came into this role at Hyatt in 2016, we thought about what we could do and who could we approach for business. We always had India for Indians in our mind. Majority of our efforts were also to target the same. People from other countries were always a sub-segment of the main segment that was India.”

He adds, “Twelve years back, we were making strategies and investments in the European market for travel. From a city perspective, we would only think of Delhi and Mumbai as source cities. But today, we have a lot of business coming from Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, even smaller cities in Kerala.”

The Grand Hyatt Bolghatty, that sits on the banks of the picturesque Vembanad Lake in Kochi, has a clientele dominated by domestic tourists and entrepreneurs who host conferences and business meetings. But the ratio undergoes changes toward the winter months, when more tourists from Europe come calling during Kerala’s peak tourist season, underlined Bhattacharya. India is the third-largest market for Hyatt after the US and China.

“We are also making a concentrated effort with the tourism department to be able to bring conventional business into Kerala. We are starting with markets that are in close proximity, that have direct flights like Malaysia, Singapore, the whole Middle East region and to an extent, Europe. People from these countries would travel to India between Sept-February,” he says.

“In these months, the ratio could get a bit skewed. The percentage of domestic tourists could fall down to 60 per cent and that of foreign footfall going up to 40 per cent. But round the year, we will continue to build products for the Indian market.”

There are also efforts to boost tourist footfall in the state, especially during the monsoon, generally seen as an ‘off-season.’ Back-to-back floods over the last two years have dampened the spirits of travellers making plans to visit Kerala.

Bhattacharya said the monsoon in Kerala coincides with multiple factors that can help draw more travellers to the state.

“When the monsoon hits Kerala, the north of India is reeling under extreme heat and there are school vacations. So that gives people an opportunity to travel to Kerala. And in June-July, there are the Eid holidays. A lot of NRIs from Kerala in the Gulf are trying to come back home. The Middle-Easterners also want to come to Kerala because they want to experience the rains and the weather here,” he says.

Additionally, a lot of Indian companies, after finishing the first quarter from April-June, utilise resources to build up business momentum for the rest of the year.

“So there are conferences and events happening. They are engaging with employees. So all of that triggers some demand which keeps us going. The occupancy rate does not really fall, it sustains,” Bhattacharya adds.

At a time when the Indian economy is experiencing a slowdown, Bhattacharya quips that the slowdown is visible first at the ‘banking level’ and takes about three months to percolate down to the hotel industry. Vice-versa, the recovery takes the same amount of time.

“We are being careful that we do not become too aggressive on pricing and drive away customers who are loyal to us. I think it’s very important that we hold on to our loyal customer base,” he says.

“It’s wait and watch. There are some good things happening in the sector. People are travelling for business and leisure. We are conscious but we are not conservative on growth.”