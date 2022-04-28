Greece to lift travel restrictions from May 1; here are some of the most stunning places to visit in the country

In order to boost tourism, Greece has announced that it will be shedding all its Covid-19 travel restrictions from May 1. This means that travellers who wish to visit Greece will not have to carry a negative RT-PCR test or even a Covid vaccination certification.

The nation had opened up to tourists back in May 2021 as well but with various restrictions in place like proof of vaccination, booster shot proof, recovery proof and negative PCR report not older than 72 hours or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their arrival. Furthering the de-escalation process, Greece will also drop its mask mandate in June and the measures will be reviewed again in September, said Minister of Health Thanos Plevris.

This is the perfect opportunity for you to explore the majestic landscape of Greece. Bookmark the following destinations if you are planning a visit this summer:

Athens

Athens is one of the oldest cities in the world, built around ancient monuments. When in Athens, make sure to give Acropolis and Acropolis Museum, Ancient Agora, National Archaeological Museum, Syntagma Square, Panathenaic Stadium, Mount Lycabettus and Ermou Street a visit.

Peloponnese

The Peloponnese peninsula, located west of Athens, is dotted with historical and archaeological sites. Visit the Corinth Canal, Nimea Wine Road, Nafplio, Mani Peninsula, Elafonisos Island, and Vouraikos Canyon.

Santorini

The image of whitewashed, haphazard little houses against the backdrop of the azure sky and ocean is one of Santorini. The houses and hotels of Santorini are all built on the cliff, and along with its ancient monasteries, churches, cathedrals, monuments, and buildings make for the distinct character of the place.

Rethymnon

Renthymnon is a preserved Venetian town with ancient architecture dating back to the 16th Century. When in Rethymnon, visit Rethymnon Old Town, Sacred Monastery of Arkadi, The Venetian Fortezza, Moni Preveli Monastery, Venetian Harbor, Museum of Wooden Sculptures, Rimondi Fountain, and the popular St Anthony George.

Mykonos

Besides its classic whitewashed buildings that have become a defining aesthetic of Greece, iconic windmills dot the landscape of Mykonos. When in Mykonos, go on a gondola ride at Little Venice, visit Matoyianni Street, check out the exhibits at Aegean Maritime Museum and at Rarity Gallery, witness the iconic windmills of Mykonos, visit Kalafatis Beach, enjoy the views from Armenistis Lighthouse, and stroll through golden sandy beach of Megali Ammos.

Meteora

One of the most beautiful places in Greece in Meteora which houses monasteries that look like they are suspended in air at a height of 1,200 ft. Built on huge rock cliffs, they overlook the misty valley and villages of Kalambaka and Kastraki. Visit Holy Trinity Monastery, Great Meteoron Monastery, Varlaam Monastery, Agios Stefanos, Roussanou Monastery, and Megalo Meteoro Monastery.

