Going international? Here’s a checklist so you don’t commit some common travel mistakes

We all make mistakes while travelling, and we learn from them. But it is one thing to go wrong in your home country, and another thing to find yourself off course in a foreign land. There are some common mistakes that people commit when they are travelling international, much to their own annoyance and helplessness. And it is definitely not a good feeling to find yourself in a strange place, not knowing what to do next. So, before you plan your next trip, make a checklist so you do not end up committing these silly errors. Read on.

Packing too much

This is quite a common mistake, because people are often confused as to what and how much they should pack. So, they end up stuffing their suitcases with everything they can lay their hands on. Do not do this. Packing intelligently saves you space for additional shopping. Also, it prevents you from facing any inconvenience vis-à-vis airline baggage rules.

Passport expiration

Every passport has an expiry date. Make sure you are not travelling close to that date. If you are planning a trip abroad, ensure there is enough time between your date of travel and the expiration of your passport. Remember, your visa may depend on it. Also, last minute paperwork can leave you flustered. Even if you decide on renewing your passport, or getting a temporary one made, you need to give it enough time.

An over-packed suitcase is the bane of your entire travel experience. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) An over-packed suitcase is the bane of your entire travel experience. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Connecting flights

When it comes to connecting flights, keep a lot of time in hand, for you to collect your baggage and check-in again for the next flight. While an hour may seem like a long time, keep in mind that your flight may get delayed, making you dash through terminals. So, be practical and realistic while making these decisions.

Not telling your bank

It is imperative you tell your bank about your travel plans. Getting an international travel card issued will take care of your purchases. Also, if you are using a credit card, it is important to let the bank know, lest you are left stranded with a frozen card/account.

International cell phone data

You need to stay connected, especially when you cross international borders. As such, it is important to understand the various roaming data schemes available. The last thing you want, is for your service provider to present you with an exorbitant bill. You can also purchase a local SIM card, or rely on WiFi.

Not understanding the currency exchange

You cannot travel to a country without having studied its currency and the exchange rate. You do not want to bother yourself with the whats and the hows after having landed. Do your homework.

