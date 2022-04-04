Gangotri National Park, Gartang Gali reopens in Uttarakhand; know more about these tourist destinations

One of the most pristine stretches of wilderness in the country, the Gangotri National Park has reopened for visitors after a winter break of four months. Alongside, the historic Gartang Gali — one of the most thrilling and exciting treks in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district — has also opened its doors for visitors.

If you are planning to head to these exciting and scenic destinations in the coming months, here’s all you need to know about them.

Gangotri National Park

Established in 1989, the Gangotri National Park is spread over an area of 1,553 sq kilometers and scales up to an altitude of 7,073 metres. Enveloped in lush coniferous forests, magnificent meadows and majestic glaciers, the national park is a picturesque location.

The park is named after the Gangotri glacier that drains into the river Ganga. River Bhagirathi also flows through the park, sustaining the animal and bird species of the region.

It is home to one of the most popular trekking tracks, Gaumukh-Tapovan Tek, which will offer trekkers a natural experience like none other. Additionally, its unique geographic location makes it suitable for rich flora and fauna to thrive. Bharal or blue sheep, black bear, brown bear, Himalayan Monal, Himalayan snowcock, Himalayan Thar, musk deer, and snow leopard are some of the several endangered species found in the park.

Not just that, it also houses 150 bird species and about 15 species of mammals. Himalayan Barbet, Ibex, Tiger, Thar, Serow, Pheasants, Partridges, Doves, Pigeons, Parakeet, bulbul etc can be seen here. If lush green vegetation is what interests you, pine, deodar, fir, spruce, oak and rhododendrons are some of the trees in the park, outlining the entire region.

According to Uttarakhand Tourism, the best time to enjoy the beauty of Gangotri National Park is from April to October.

Gartang Gali

Located in the picturesque Nelong Valley near the Indo-China border, Gartang Gali is a 500-metre long timber-lined stairway that is believed to have been built by Peshawari Pathans. Historically, it was used as a route between India and Tibet by Tibetan merchants, also known as dorjis, to reach Uttarakashi via Sumla, Mandi. They used it to trade salt, jaggery, spices, gold, Pashmina wool etc.

The valley was close to the general public after the Indo-China War of 1961. (Source: uttarkashi.nic.in) The valley was close to the general public after the Indo-China War of 1961. (Source: uttarkashi.nic.in)

The 2.5-kilometre-long train leading to Gartang Gali is an arduous journey, however, worth every struggle as it offers an exciting view of the Nelong valley.

The valley was closed to the general public after the Indo-China War of 1961, as it came under the inner line area of Uttarkashi. It continued to be in a state of despair until it was repaired and restored before being opened to visitors after a gap of 59 years last year.

