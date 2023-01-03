All about the world’s longest river cruise that PM Narendra Modi will flag off on January 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the world’s longest river cruise — ‘Ganga Vilas’ — from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh on January 13, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. Covering a journey of 3200 km in 50 days and passing through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh, the cruise ship will give tourists a chance to visit over 50 architecturally important places, including world heritage sites.

Additionally, this cruise will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park. To make the experience on the cruise enjoyable, there will be facilities like music, cultural programs, a gym, a spa, an open-air observation deck, personalised butler service, etc.

In November, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, tweeted: “The world’s longest river cruise will commence its journey in January next year. Ganga Vilas will set sail from sacred Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh covering 4,000 km on the two greatest rivers of India, Ganga and Brahmaputra.”

The world’s longest river cruise will commence its journey in Jan next year. Ganga Vilas, will set sail from sacred Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh covering 4,000 km on the two greatest rivers of India, Ganga & Brahmaputra. Watch 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1buzy8ISig — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 12, 2022

According to the official website, Ganga Vilas — with a capacity of 80 passengers — is a luxury river cruise vessel with 18 suites and all other associated facilities. “Built with a unique design and a futuristic vision, this cruise will meander across various prominent destinations that lie along Kolkata’s River Hooghly to Varanasi’s River Ganges,” it added.

According to the timetable released earlier, Ganga Vilas Cruise will start its journey from Varanasi and will reach Patna on the 8th day, passing through Buxar, Ramnagar and Ghazipur. From Patna, the cruise will set sail for Kolkata and will reach the West Bengal capital on the 20th day via Farakka and Murshidabad. The next day, it will set off for Dhaka and enter the Bangladesh border. It will remain in the country waters for the next 15 days. Finally, it will come back to India through Guwahati before sailing through Sibsagar and reaching its final destination at Dibrugarh.

According to Forbes, guests onboard the Ganga Vilas Cruise will visit spectacular Indian landmarks ranging from Varanasi – one of the oldest cities on earth and an important site within the Hindu faith – to the abandoned Buddhist monastery Vikramshila. The Bangladesh leg of the trip will give them a chance to soak in the beauty of the ghost city of Sonargaon and the ornate 1400s-era Sixty Dome Mosque, among other historically and culturally significant places.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!