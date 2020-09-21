Game of Thrones-themed attraction being planned in the UK

Besides a tour of the iconic sets, the attraction will also feature a tour of the costumes and props and a visit to the makeup and prosthetics shop. (Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

It has been more than a year since the cult television show Game of Thrones aired its last ever episode, and fans have been craving for some new information — prequels, sequels, new books — from the fictional world of Westeros and Essos, created by author George RR Martin and adapted for television by D B Weiss and David Benioff.

In a bid to grab their attention, a new Game of Thrones-themed attraction is slated to open in the UK. According to The Independent, fans from all around the world will be able to visit the place, to get a full experience of the fictional world. They will get access to iconic sets like the Map Room, Dragonstone’s Throne Room, Castle Black’s Mess Room, Cersei’s Courtyard in King’s Landing, and also the fort at Winterfell.

The outlet reports that while the plans for the studio tour were announced in 2019, the project received the green light by local authorities only this month. The much-awaited attraction — with an estimated worth of £24m — will be set in the Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where a large portion of the show was shot.

“Some of the most iconic scenes from Game of Thrones were filmed at Linen Mill Studios. Our fans will soon have an opportunity to visit and see the work of the show’s incredible crew in the museum setting it deserves,” Jeff Peters, HBO vice president of licensing and retail, was quoted as saying.

Besides a tour of the iconic sets, the attraction will also feature a tour of the costumes and props and a visit to the makeup and prosthetics shop.

No scheduled date for when the attraction will open to the public has been announced yet, but you can still hold on to your anticipation of visiting the place soon.

