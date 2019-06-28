G20 summit: Top things to do in Osaka, Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are presently in Japan to attend the G-20 summit that begins in Osaka on June 28. Osaka is Japan’s third-largest city, one of Asia’s top urban and vibrant travel destinations. While Tokyo is said to be more polished and pricey, Osaka is much more laid back and economical.

The city is all about great food and a lot of places to shop, especially if your bargain skills are good. Which is why Osaka is sure to guarantee a good time to all those who visit.

Osaka has appeared under the global spotlight this weekend, with the city hosting the two-day G20 summit. We’ve put together a quick list of some of the top things to do in Osaka if you’re a first-time visitor.

Historic Dotonbori

A major tourist destination in Osaka, Dotonbori always finds mention in travel and guide books. The street which runs parallel to the Dotonbori canal is lined with neon lights, restaurants and other eating joints. Here, you will find the famous neon Glico sign, along with Osaka symbols like the giant crab. Some other places worth visiting include the Ebisu Tower and Osaka Shochikuza theatre.

Tsutenkaku Tower

Famously known as the Eiffel tower of Japan, the original Tsutenkaku Tower was built in 1912. The new Tsutenkaku was erected in 1956. The lower levels of the tower are filled with fun diversions as well including a Glico display that looks back on the history of Pocky chocolates, the chocolate coated biscuits snack. The 64 meter-high tower, which even houses an observatory, can be spotted from the streets in Osaka.

Street Food

Osaka is also referred to as ‘Tenka no Daidokoro’ which commonly means ‘The Nation’s Kitchen’. It offers everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to delicious street food delights. One can even find world-class meat grills from the nearby city of Kobe and fresh sushi brought in via Osaka Bay. One of the quintessential street snacks of Japan is Takoyaki or Grilled Octopus served in a crisp batter with pickled ginger and scallions.

Osaka Castle

Another historic symbol of the city is the Osaka Castle which was built in the late 1500s by Hideyoshi Toyotomi, the Napoleon of Japan during the country’s Sengoku period. The five-story building is surrounded by a large moat and has been rebuilt several times due to the damage caused by numerous battles and fires during the World War II. The castle is also surrounded by a mesmerising park which sees cherry blossoms during the spring season.

Universal Studios Japan

This is arguably the most crowded tourist place in Japan, thanks to all Potterheads. The Universal Studios Japan was opened in 2014, and features attractions including the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where visitors will find the signature “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” ride. Other attractions include the classic Jaws ride, which disappeared from Florida in 2012, as well as a Hello Kitty zone, Minions and Jurassic Park-themed rides and the Sesame Street Fun World.