This is how Saudi Arabia’s futuristic ‘zero-gravity vertical city’ will look like

You may have seen implausible, gravity-defying designs in Marvel films and TV shows, but very soon, it will become a reality here on Earth.
Amid urgent talks of climate change, a futuristic way of living is in the works in Saudi Arabia, which is planning to build a zero-carbon city called NEOM. It is touted to be the “world’s first zero-gravity vertical city” that will span 170 km and have “zero cars, zero pollution and zero carbon emissions”.
Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the chairman of the NEOM board of directors, announced the designs of ‘The Line’, which will be a “civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience”.
He said it will “tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today”, adding that it will also “shine a light on alternative ways to live and create a model for nature preservation”.
While speaking at an event in Jeddah showcasing the designs of ‘The Line’, the crown prince said the new city, a cosmopolitan centre, will be home to more than nine million people.
“We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities, and NEOM is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address these issues. NEOM is leading a team of the brightest minds in architecture, engineering and construction to make the idea of building upwards a reality,” he was quoted as saying.
It is said that the city will be vertically stacked. Two buildings, the world’s largest structures, will reach up to 1,600 feet in height and run parallel for 75 miles or 120 km. Called an ‘architectural marvel’, when ready, NEOM will “run in a straight line” from the mountains of NEOM to the Red Sea.
Vertical farming is a part of the plan and will be integrated into the buildings. The project will allow people to travel from one end to another on a 20-minute stretch. While the prince claims it will be ready by 2030, engineers said it could take up to 50 years for completion.
