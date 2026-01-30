How a town near Nagasaki used fruit-shaped bus stops to reclaim joy

At first, the scene seems almost unreal. A bright red strawberry sits by the roadside. A watermelon forms a perfect green half-shell. A cheerful orange stands where you’d expect a bus shelter, not a picnic table. But this isn’t a theme park or a museum exhibit. It’s a real bus route in Japan.

About an hour by train from Nagasaki, the Konagai area of Isahaya City has become one of Japan’s most charming roadside attractions because of its fruit-shaped bus stops. These colorful shelters line Highway 207, officially called the Tokimeki Fruit-shaped Bus Stop Avenue. Their story brings together agriculture, memory, and hope.

From devastation to delight

Nagasaki’s name is often tied to tragedy. As one of the two Japanese cities devastated by an atomic bomb in 1945, the region carries a heavy historical legacy. While Konagai itself was not the epicentre of the blast, it shares in Nagasaki Prefecture’s broader narrative of loss, recovery, and rebuilding.

In the years after the war, the prefecture worked to rebuild its identity. It wanted to be known not only for its past, but also for its resilience and daily life. The fruit-shaped bus stops, added in the late 1900s, quietly show this change. They are practical, playful, and truly local.

A bus stop, but make it fruity

Sixteen fruit-shaped bus stops line the coastal road. Each one serves as both a shelter and a piece of public art. The designs include watermelon, strawberry, rockmelon, orange, and tomato. Their smooth, round shapes are easy to spot from far away.

These fruits were chosen for a reason. They show what Nagasaki Prefecture grows best. The area’s mild climate, flat land, and rich soil make it great for growing fruit. Strawberries and oranges are especially important here, and the bus stops are large tributes to these local crops.

Instead of using bright signs to attract tourists, Konagai chose a quieter approach. The bus stops show what the area grows, eats, and values.

Why were they built

The bus stops were first built in the late 1990s as part of a plan to boost the region, connected to an agricultural exhibition. Over time, they became more than just shelters. What started as a practical project turned into a local landmark, often photographed, shared, and carefully kept up.

Even though they look playful, the bus stops work just like any other. People use them every day, waiting inside a tomato or watermelon for the bus. This mix of usefulness and fun is a hallmark of Japanese design. It makes daily life better without getting in the way.

Where to find them

It’s easy to find the fruit bus stops. From Konagai Station, walk toward Highway 207, and you’ll soon see a bright strawberry-shaped stop. Fourteen of the sixteen bus stops are along this part of the coast.

To see most of the bus stops, take a bus toward Saga Prefecture. The route follows the shoreline, with views of the sea on one side and colorful fruit shelters on the other. It’s a slow, scenic trip that invites you to relax.