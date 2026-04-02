From tulips to rhododendrons: India’s top 7 flower destinations for April

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April is one of the most rewarding months to explore India’s floral landscapes. As winter recedes and summer gently sets in, valleys, hills, and gardens burst into colour, making it an ideal time for nature lovers, photographers, and slow travellers. From Himalayan blooms to southern garden cities, here are seven destinations where flowers take centre stage in April.
April is prime time for Asia’s largest tulip garden, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Rows of colourful tulips in red, yellow, and pink create a surreal landscape against the backdrop of Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills. The annual tulip festival also adds a cultural touch with local crafts and Kashmiri cuisine.
Known as the “Queen of Hill Stations,” Ooty begins to bloom beautifully in April. The iconic Government Botanical Garden showcases thousands of plant species, including exotic flowers and rare ferns. The cool weather and rolling tea gardens make it a refreshing escape from rising summer temperatures.
While Munnar is famous for its Neelakurinji bloom (which occurs once every 12 years), April still offers lush greenery and scattered wildflowers across tea plantations. The Eravikulam landscape comes alive with fresh blossoms, and the mild climate makes it ideal for scenic walks and photography.
April is peak rhododendron season in Sikkim. The hills around Gangtok transform into a mix of red, pink, and white blooms. A visit to the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary offers a display of these flowers set against snow-capped peaks. It’s a paradise for both botanists and casual travellers.
Often called the “Princess of Hill Stations,” Kodaikanal is dotted with blooming flowers in April, especially in parks and forested trails. The famous Bryant Park showcases seasonal flowers in full glory, while the surrounding hills offer quiet spots filled with wild blooms and misty charm.
In April, Bengaluru’s tree-lined streets erupt in colour with blooming gulmohar and jacaranda trees. The city’s green spaces, especially Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park, are perfect for witnessing seasonal flower displays without leaving an urban setting.