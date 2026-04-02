From tulips to rhododendrons: India’s top 7 flower destinations for April

April is one of the most rewarding months to explore India’s floral landscapes. As winter recedes and summer gently sets in, valleys, hills, and gardens burst into colour, making it an ideal time for nature lovers, photographers, and slow travellers. From Himalayan blooms to southern garden cities, here are seven destinations where flowers take centre stage in April.

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Srinagar

April is prime time for Asia’s largest tulip garden, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Rows of colourful tulips in red, yellow, and pink create a surreal landscape against the backdrop of Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills. The annual tulip festival also adds a cultural touch with local crafts and Kashmiri cuisine.