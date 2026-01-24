From Siachen Glacier to North Sentinel Island: Places in India where tourism is restricted

India is known for its famous tourist spots, but there are also places where visitors are restricted. These areas are protected for reasons such as national security, environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and the safety of local communities. Some of these places are mysterious, reminding us that not every location is open for exploration or tourism. They are kept safe so that nature, tradition, and local rights come first. Here are four crucial places where tourism is limited:

North Sentinel Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

One of the most mysterious places on the planet, North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese tribe, considered one of the last uncontacted communities in the world. The Indian government strictly prohibits any entry to the island to protect both the tribe and outsiders from potential harm. Visitors can admire this untouched land from afar.