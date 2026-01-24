From Siachen Glacier to North Sentinel Island: Places in India where tourism is restricted

From security-sensitive zones to sacred and protected landscapes, these Indian destinations remain off-limits to tourists.

google-preferred-btn
Siachen glacierArmy Jawans performing Yoga at Siachen on June 21, 2017 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

India is known for its famous tourist spots, but there are also places where visitors are restricted. These areas are protected for reasons such as national security, environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and the safety of local communities. Some of these places are mysterious, reminding us that not every location is open for exploration or tourism. They are kept safe so that nature, tradition, and local rights come first. Here are four crucial places where tourism is limited:

North Sentinel Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

One of the most mysterious places on the planet, North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese tribe, considered one of the last uncontacted communities in the world. The Indian government strictly prohibits any entry to the island to protect both the tribe and outsiders from potential harm. Visitors can admire this untouched land from afar.

ALSO READ | Ladakh diaries: Making memories in the lap of nature

Pahalgam’s Amarnath Cave inner sanctum, Jammu & Kashmir

While the Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims can visit the Amarnath cave during the Yatra, some parts inside are off-limits to tourists. These areas are considered sacred, and access is limited to protect their religious importance and to help manage crowds during the pilgrimage.

amarnath Cave temple of Lord Amarnath (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Siachen Glacier, Ladakh

Siachen Glacier is the world’s highest battleground and is heavily guarded because of its importance to security along the India-Pakistan border. Tourists cannot visit due to dangerous weather and safety concerns. Only military staff and scientists with special permission are allowed there. However, it is worth noting that the civil tourist facility near the Siachen Base Camp is open to tourists and visitors without requiring any special permit.

Reserved Forests of Arunachal Pradesh

Certain protected forest areas in Arunachal Pradesh are off-limits to tourists. These zones safeguard indigenous tribes and endangered species, including rare orchids and wildlife. Access requires special permission from local authorities, ensuring that both the ecosystem and tribal communities remain undisturbed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Should you take Vitamin B12 supplements on an empty stomach?
Vitamin B12
'No matter how many books I read...': Hrithik Roshan gets candid about his never-ending obsession with 'Bollywood biceps'
Hrithik Roshan flaunts his biceps
India’s Pink Secret: Why the Ganges is the only place to see the Amazon’s 'long-lost' counterpart
pink dolphin
Advertisement
PHOTOS
winnie the pooh
Meet A.A. Milne: The creator of Winnie the Pooh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
‘Tu chinta na kar’: Yuvraj Singh told Reetinder Sodhi before hitting 5 sixes against Australia
Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Yuvraj Singh during their junior days. (Special Arrangement)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement