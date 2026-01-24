From Siachen Glacier to North Sentinel Island: Places in India where tourism is restricted

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
India is known for its famous tourist spots, but there are also places where visitors are restricted. These areas are protected for reasons such as national security, environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and the safety of local communities. Some of these places are mysterious, reminding us that not every location is open for exploration or tourism. They are kept safe so that nature, tradition, and local rights come first. Here are four crucial places where tourism is limited:
One of the most mysterious places on the planet, North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese tribe, considered one of the last uncontacted communities in the world. The Indian government strictly prohibits any entry to the island to protect both the tribe and outsiders from potential harm. Visitors can admire this untouched land from afar.
While the Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims can visit the Amarnath cave during the Yatra, some parts inside are off-limits to tourists. These areas are considered sacred, and access is limited to protect their religious importance and to help manage crowds during the pilgrimage.
Siachen Glacier is the world’s highest battleground and is heavily guarded because of its importance to security along the India-Pakistan border. Tourists cannot visit due to dangerous weather and safety concerns. Only military staff and scientists with special permission are allowed there. However, it is worth noting that the civil tourist facility near the Siachen Base Camp is open to tourists and visitors without requiring any special permit.
Certain protected forest areas in Arunachal Pradesh are off-limits to tourists. These zones safeguard indigenous tribes and endangered species, including rare orchids and wildlife. Access requires special permission from local authorities, ensuring that both the ecosystem and tribal communities remain undisturbed.
