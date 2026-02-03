From Mughal Alleys to Lost Empires: 3 must-do heritage walks in India

Step into India’s past through immersive heritage walks that bring centuries of history, culture, and architecture alive.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 10:00 PM IST
heritage walksHampi, Karnataka (Photo: Wikipedia)
India’s heritage walks are more than just sightseeing. They are immersive journeys into the past, where stories come alive through architecture, food, rituals, and daily life. Exploring centuries-old streets with a knowledgeable guide can make history feel real, personal, and atmospheric. If you want to experience India beyond its monuments and museums, here are three of the most fascinating heritage walk destinations in India:

Old Delhi (Shahjahanabad), Delhi

heritage walks Jama Masjid, built by Shah Jahan (Photo: Wikipedia)

A heritage walk through Old Delhi is like stepping straight into the Mughal era. Founded in the 17th century by Emperor Shah Jahan, Shahjahanabad still retains its dense lanes, grand havelis, historic mosques, and bustling bazaars. Walks typically begin near Chandni Chowk or the Red Fort, taking visitors through narrow alleys where time seems to have stood still. You’ll encounter centuries-old spice markets, traditional perfumers, Jain temples hidden behind shopfronts, and rooftop views of the majestic Jama Masjid. For tourists, the experience is deeply sensory—the aroma of street food, the sound of vendors, and the visual chaos of heritage buildings coexisting with modern life. Many walks also include tastings of Old Delhi’s iconic food, making it ideal for travellers who enjoy culture through cuisine.

Hampi, Karnataka

Heritage Hampi, Karnataka (Photo: Wikipedia)

Hampi’s heritage walks feel like wandering through a lost empire. Once the thriving capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a landscape of stone temples, royal enclosures, ancient markets, and massive boulders. Walking tours here are expansive and immersive, often covering landmarks like Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple, the Royal Enclosure, and remnants of ancient bazaars where traders once sold silk, spices, and precious stones. For tourists, Hampi offers a rare sense of scale and solitude—especially during early morning or sunset walks. Guides bring the ruins to life with stories of kings, traders, and festivals that once filled these now-silent streets. Comfortable footwear and water are essential, but the reward is a powerful feeling of stepping back into a medieval South Indian kingdom.

Fort Kochi, Kerala

heritage walks Fort Kochi, Kerala (Photo: Wikipedia)

A heritage walk in Fort Kochi offers a gentler, colonial-era time travel experience shaped by global influences. This coastal town reflects centuries of Portuguese, Dutch, British, and Jewish history, all layered onto Kerala’s local culture. Walking tours lead visitors past Chinese fishing nets, colonial bungalows, spice warehouses, and landmarks such as St Francis Church and Jew Town. Unlike the intensity of Old Delhi or the vastness of Hampi, Fort Kochi’s charm lies in its relaxed pace and multicultural storytelling. For tourists, it’s an easy, walkable heritage experience that blends history with art cafes, galleries, and seaside views. Many walks end near the waterfront, making it ideal for travellers who enjoy history alongside leisure.

