From Mughal Alleys to Lost Empires: 3 must-do heritage walks in India

India’s heritage walks are more than just sightseeing. They are immersive journeys into the past, where stories come alive through architecture, food, rituals, and daily life. Exploring centuries-old streets with a knowledgeable guide can make history feel real, personal, and atmospheric. If you want to experience India beyond its monuments and museums, here are three of the most fascinating heritage walk destinations in India:

Old Delhi (Shahjahanabad), Delhi

Jama Masjid, built by Shah Jahan (Photo: Wikipedia)

A heritage walk through Old Delhi is like stepping straight into the Mughal era. Founded in the 17th century by Emperor Shah Jahan, Shahjahanabad still retains its dense lanes, grand havelis, historic mosques, and bustling bazaars. Walks typically begin near Chandni Chowk or the Red Fort, taking visitors through narrow alleys where time seems to have stood still. You’ll encounter centuries-old spice markets, traditional perfumers, Jain temples hidden behind shopfronts, and rooftop views of the majestic Jama Masjid. For tourists, the experience is deeply sensory—the aroma of street food, the sound of vendors, and the visual chaos of heritage buildings coexisting with modern life. Many walks also include tastings of Old Delhi’s iconic food, making it ideal for travellers who enjoy culture through cuisine.