From Ladakh to Tibet: 7 monasteries perched among the peaks

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For centuries, monasteries have been built in remote mountains. Many of these sacred sites sit thousands of metres above sea level, rewarding visitors with panoramic views and a glimpse into centuries-old traditions. From the Himalayas to the Andes, here are seven high-altitude monasteries around the world that deserve a place on every traveller’s bucket list.
Thiksey Monastery overlooks the Indus Valley from a hilltop in Ladakh. Home to the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, the 12-storey complex houses temples, prayer halls, libraries and a magnificent 15-metre-tall statue of Maitreya Buddha.
Perched on a cliff nearly 900 metres above the Paro Valley, Tiger’s Nest Monastery is Bhutan’s most iconic landmark. According to legend, Guru Rinpoche flew to the site on the back of a tigress to meditate. Reaching the monastery involves a scenic uphill trek through pine forests and prayer-flag-lined paths.
The largest monastery in Spiti Valley, Key Monastery sits atop a hill overlooking the Spiti River. More than 1,000 years old, it resembles a fortified castle with whitewashed buildings stacked one above another. Visitors can witness Buddhist rituals, explore ancient murals and enjoy sweeping Himalayan views.
Recognised as the highest monastery in the world, Rongbuk Monastery lies near the northern base of Mount Everest. The monastery offers one of the closest and most dramatic views of Everest, attracting pilgrims, trekkers and photographers alike.
Hidden inside a mountain valley, Hemis Monastery is Ladakh’s largest and wealthiest monastery. It is famous for the annual Hemis Festival, when monks perform vibrant masked dances (Cham) to celebrate Guru Padmasambhava. The monastery also houses rare Buddhist relics, thangkas and manuscripts.
Situated along the famous Everest Base Camp trekking route, Tengboche Monastery is surrounded by some of the world’s highest peaks, including Everest, Ama Dablam and Lhotse. The monastery is an important spiritual centre for Sherpa communities and offers unforgettable Himalayan panoramas.
The largest monastery in India and one of the biggest outside Tibet, Tawang Monastery dates back to the 17th century. Its colourful prayer halls, giant Buddha statue and mountain setting make it one of Northeast India’s most significant cultural landmarks. Winter snowfall adds to its magical appeal.