From Ladakh to Tibet: 7 monasteries perched among the peaks

For centuries, monasteries have been built in remote mountains. Many of these sacred sites sit thousands of metres above sea level, rewarding visitors with panoramic views and a glimpse into centuries-old traditions. From the Himalayas to the Andes, here are seven high-altitude monasteries around the world that deserve a place on every traveller’s bucket list.

1. Thiksey Monastery, Ladakh, India (Approx. 3,600 m)

Thiksey Monastery overlooks the Indus Valley from a hilltop in Ladakh. Home to the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, the 12-storey complex houses temples, prayer halls, libraries and a magnificent 15-metre-tall statue of Maitreya Buddha.

2. Tiger’s Nest Monastery (Paro Taktsang), Bhutan (Approx. 3,120 m)

Perched on a cliff nearly 900 metres above the Paro Valley, Tiger’s Nest Monastery is Bhutan’s most iconic landmark. According to legend, Guru Rinpoche flew to the site on the back of a tigress to meditate. Reaching the monastery involves a scenic uphill trek through pine forests and prayer-flag-lined paths.