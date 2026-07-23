From Ladakh to Coorg: 5 of India’s best off-roading destinations

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India’s diverse terrain makes it a paradise for off-road enthusiasts. Whether you’re navigating mountain passes above 17,000 feet, crossing icy streams, or driving through deserts and dense forests, these routes test both your driving skills and endurance. Here’s a look at five of the country’s most exhilarating off-roading destinations.
No list of off-road adventures is complete without Ladakh. Home to some of the world’s highest motorable roads, the region offers everything from gravel tracks and water crossings to steep mountain passes.
Highlights:
* Khardung La and Chang La passes.
* Nubra Valley’s sand dunes
* Pangong Tso and Tso Moriri routes
* Dramatic landscapes above 5,000 metres
Spiti’s rugged terrain is famous for narrow cliff-edge roads, rocky trails, and unpredictable weather. The journey from Manali to Kaza is considered one of India’s finest off-road expeditions.
Highlights:
* Kunzum Pass
* Chandratal Lake
* Ancient monasteries
* Remote Himalayan villages
Known for one of India’s steepest motorable roads, Sandakphu offers a thrilling drive through forests and mountain ridges with panoramic views of four of the world’s five tallest peaks.
Highlights:
* Extremely steep gradients
* Dense rhododendron forests
* Views of Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu
* Historic Land Rover trail
The Great Rann isn’t just about the white salt desert. Beyond tourist routes lie sandy tracks, dry creek beds and remote desert villages that offer a unique off-roading experience.
Highlights:
* Vast salt flats
* Desert camping
* Spectacular sunsets
* Unique wildlife and migratory birds
During the monsoon and post-monsoon months, Coorg transforms into an off-road playground with muddy forest tracks, coffee estate trails and river crossings.
Highlights:
* Slushy trails
* Coffee plantations
* Dense forests
* Water crossings and hill climbs