From Ladakh to Coorg: 5 of India’s best off-roading destinations

India’s diverse terrain makes it a paradise for off-road enthusiasts. Whether you’re navigating mountain passes above 17,000 feet, crossing icy streams, or driving through deserts and dense forests, these routes test both your driving skills and endurance. Here’s a look at five of the country’s most exhilarating off-roading destinations.

Ladakh

No list of off-road adventures is complete without Ladakh. Home to some of the world’s highest motorable roads, the region offers everything from gravel tracks and water crossings to steep mountain passes.

Highlights:

* Khardung La and Chang La passes.

* Nubra Valley’s sand dunes

* Pangong Tso and Tso Moriri routes

* Dramatic landscapes above 5,000 metres