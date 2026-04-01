From Jodhpur to Burano: 10 of the most colourful cities on Earth

Cities are often remembered for their monuments or food, but in some places, colour itself becomes the main attraction. Bright façades, painted stairways and rainbow streets can transform entire neighbourhoods into open-air art galleries. From coastal villages in Europe to hill towns in Latin America, here are 10 of the most colourful cities in the world.

1. Burano, Italy

Located in the Venetian Lagoon, Burano is famous for its vividly painted fishermen’s houses. Each home is painted in bold shades of pink, blue, green or yellow. Legend says fishermen painted their homes bright colours so they could spot them easily through thick fog.

2. Chefchaouen, Morocco

Nicknamed the “Blue Pearl of Morocco,” Chefchaouen is known for its streets painted entirely blue. The tradition of painting the walls blue is believed to have been introduced by Jewish refugees in the 15th century and today gives the city its dreamlike charm.

3. Guanajuato, México

Set in a valley surrounded by hills, Guanajuato is filled with houses stacked on top of one another, painted in bright oranges, reds and yellows. The colourful architecture reflects the city’s colonial heritage and lively cultural scene.

4. Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa

The Bo-Kaap neighbourhood is instantly recognisable for its rows of candy-coloured houses. Once home to enslaved people brought from Southeast Asia, the vibrant colours today symbolise freedom and cultural pride.

10 colourful cities in the world (Photo: AI) 10 colourful cities in the world (Photo: AI)

5. Valparaíso, Chile

This port city is famous for its colourful hillside homes and street art. The houses were historically painted with leftover ship paint, giving the city its patchwork appearance. Today it is also a major hub for murals and graffiti art.

6. Jaipur, India

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Known as the Pink City, Jaipur was painted terracotta pink in 1876 to welcome the Prince of Wales. The colour symbolised hospitality and remains one of the city’s most iconic visual features.

7. Jodhpur, India

Often called the Blue City, Jodhpur is famous for the indigo-coloured houses surrounding the towering Mehrangarh Fort. The blue hue was historically associated with Brahmin homes but eventually spread across the neighbourhood.

10 colourful cities in the world (Photo: AI) 10 colourful cities in the world (Photo: AI)

8. St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

The harbour city is known for a row of brightly painted houses called “Jellybean Row.” The vibrant colours were originally used to help sailors identify their homes from the sea.

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9. Izamal, Mexico

Unlike most colourful cities that feature many shades, Izamal stands out because almost every building is painted golden yellow. The striking colour scheme gives the historic town a warm, glowing appearance.

10. Willemstad, Curacao

The capital of Curaçao is famous for its pastel-coloured Dutch colonial buildings lining the waterfront. The colourful architecture in the Punda district is so distinctive that it has earned UNESCO World Heritage recognition.