From Indira Point to Kibithu: India’s most remote destinations

India’s geography stretches from the icy Himalayas to tropical islands in the Indian Ocean, encompassing deserts, rainforests and high-altitude plateaus. Hidden at the country’s extremities are destinations that feel like they’ve been plucked straight off the edge of a map. These places are not only geographically remarkable but also rich in history, culture and natural beauty.

Here are five edge-of-the-map locations in India worth adding to your travel bucket list.

Indira Col, Ladakh

India’s northernmost point

Located in the eastern Karakoram Range near the Siachen Glacier, Indira Col is India’s northernmost point. Surrounded by towering snow-covered peaks and glaciers, it is one of the country’s most remote places. Access is highly restricted due to its strategic military location, making it inaccessible to regular tourists.