From Indira Point to Kibithu: India’s most remote destinations

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India’s geography stretches from the icy Himalayas to tropical islands in the Indian Ocean, encompassing deserts, rainforests and high-altitude plateaus. Hidden at the country’s extremities are destinations that feel like they’ve been plucked straight off the edge of a map. These places are not only geographically remarkable but also rich in history, culture and natural beauty.
Here are five edge-of-the-map locations in India worth adding to your travel bucket list.
India’s northernmost point
Located in the eastern Karakoram Range near the Siachen Glacier, Indira Col is India’s northernmost point. Surrounded by towering snow-covered peaks and glaciers, it is one of the country’s most remote places. Access is highly restricted due to its strategic military location, making it inaccessible to regular tourists.
Why it’s significant
* Northernmost point of India
* Close to the Siachen Glacier
* Extreme high-altitude terrain
* Strategic military importance
India’s southernmost point
Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Indira Point lies at the southern tip of Great Nicobar Island. It is famous for its lighthouse overlooking the Indian Ocean. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami caused the land here to subside, partially submerging the lighthouse, making it a symbol of both resilience and nature’s power.
Highlights
* Southernmost point of India
* Historic lighthouse
* Views of the Indian Ocean
* Rich biodiversity of Great Nicobar
Where India greets the first sunrise
Tucked away in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, Kibithu is among the easternmost inhabited places in India. Owing to its location, it is one of the first places in the country to witness sunrise. Nestled beside the Lohit River and close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it offers breathtaking mountain landscapes.
Don’t miss
* Early sunrise views
* Mishmi tribal culture
* Lohit Valley scenery
* Historic significance from the 1962 war
India’s westernmost inhabited village
Situated in Gujarat’s Kutch district, Guhar Moti lies close to Sir Creek and the India-Pakistan border. This quiet fishing village is among the westernmost inhabited settlements in the country and offers sweeping views of the salt marshes and the Arabian Sea coastline.
Highlights
* Coastal border landscapes
* Traditional fishing community
* Birdwatching opportunities
* Unique desert-meets-sea geography
The Himalayan village at India’s northern frontier
Just beyond the famous pilgrimage town of Badrinath lies Mana, popularly known today as India’s “first village.” Located near the India-China (Tibet) border, it is renowned for its mythological connections, stone houses and Himalayan scenery.
Top attractions
* Bheem Pul
* Vyas Gufa
* Saraswati River
* Traditional Bhotiya culture