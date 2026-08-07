From Indira Point to Kibithu: India’s most remote destinations

From the country's northernmost village to its eastern sunrise point, these remote destinations offer dramatic landscapes, fascinating cultures and the thrill of standing at India's farthest frontiers.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readAug 7, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Mana VillageMana Village has India's first tea shop (Photo: Wikipedia)
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India’s geography stretches from the icy Himalayas to tropical islands in the Indian Ocean, encompassing deserts, rainforests and high-altitude plateaus. Hidden at the country’s extremities are destinations that feel like they’ve been plucked straight off the edge of a map. These places are not only geographically remarkable but also rich in history, culture and natural beauty.

Here are five edge-of-the-map locations in India worth adding to your travel bucket list.

Indira Col, Ladakh

India’s northernmost point

Located in the eastern Karakoram Range near the Siachen Glacier, Indira Col is India’s northernmost point. Surrounded by towering snow-covered peaks and glaciers, it is one of the country’s most remote places. Access is highly restricted due to its strategic military location, making it inaccessible to regular tourists.

Why it’s significant

* Northernmost point of India
* Close to the Siachen Glacier
* Extreme high-altitude terrain
* Strategic military importance

Indira Point, Great Nicobar Island

India’s southernmost point

Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Indira Point lies at the southern tip of Great Nicobar Island. It is famous for its lighthouse overlooking the Indian Ocean. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami caused the land here to subside, partially submerging the lighthouse, making it a symbol of both resilience and nature’s power.

Highlights

* Southernmost point of India
* Historic lighthouse
* Views of the Indian Ocean
* Rich biodiversity of Great Nicobar

Kibithu, Arunachal Pradesh

Where India greets the first sunrise

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Tucked away in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, Kibithu is among the easternmost inhabited places in India. Owing to its location, it is one of the first places in the country to witness sunrise. Nestled beside the Lohit River and close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it offers breathtaking mountain landscapes.

Don’t miss

* Early sunrise views
* Mishmi tribal culture
* Lohit Valley scenery
* Historic significance from the 1962 war

Guhar Moti, Gujarat

India’s westernmost inhabited village

Situated in Gujarat’s Kutch district, Guhar Moti lies close to Sir Creek and the India-Pakistan border. This quiet fishing village is among the westernmost inhabited settlements in the country and offers sweeping views of the salt marshes and the Arabian Sea coastline.

Highlights

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* Coastal border landscapes
* Traditional fishing community
* Birdwatching opportunities
* Unique desert-meets-sea geography

ALSO READ | Turtuk to Dhanushkodi: A mini guide to exploring India’s ‘last villages’

Mana, Uttarakhand

The Himalayan village at India’s northern frontier

Just beyond the famous pilgrimage town of Badrinath lies Mana, popularly known today as India’s “first village.” Located near the India-China (Tibet) border, it is renowned for its mythological connections, stone houses and Himalayan scenery.

Top attractions

* Bheem Pul
* Vyas Gufa
* Saraswati River
* Traditional Bhotiya culture

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