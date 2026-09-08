From giant lotuses to a spider lily: 5 buildings shaped by nature

Architecture and nature have long influenced each other, with architects drawing inspiration from the shapes, symmetry and growth patterns of flowers. From lotus petals and spider lilies to floral forms that appear to bloom over lakes and city skylines, some of the world’s most recognisable buildings transform these natural motifs into striking structures. Here are five remarkable flower-inspired buildings worth knowing about.

One of India’s best-known examples of biomorphic architecture, the Lotus Temple in New Delhi is a Bahá’í House of Worship designed by Iranian-Canadian architect Fariborz Sahba. Opened in 1986, the structure takes the form of a blooming lotus, a flower associated with purity and beauty across several cultures.

The building consists of 27 marble-clad petals, arranged in clusters of three to create nine sides. Nine pools surround the structure, reinforcing the impression that the giant lotus floats on water. The central hall can accommodate around 2,500 people and, in keeping with Bahá’í principles, the temple welcomes people of all faiths.

2. Wujin Lotus Conference Centre, China

Set over an artificial lake in Wujin, China, the Wujin Lotus Conference Centre is designed to resemble a blooming lotus. Melbourne-based Studio505 created the building, which appears to rise from the water through three large, petal-like forms.

Beyond its dramatic appearance, the building incorporates sustainable design features. Geothermal piles beneath the lake help with heating and cooling, while evaporative cooling and the surrounding water contribute to its thermal performance. The petal-like exterior also gives the structure a distinctive glow after dark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine Pinel (@pinel.martine)

3. ArtScience Museum, Singapore

The ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands is another interpretation of the lotus. Designed by architect Moshe Safdie, its ten petal-like structures rise above a base surrounded by water, creating the appearance of a flower opening towards the sky.

The design is not merely decorative. Skylights at the tips of the petal-like forms bring natural light into the galleries, while rainwater collected from the roof is channelled through the building’s central area. The result combines a strong floral identity with functional and environmental features.

ALSO READ | Travel to these warm destinations to escape the winter chill

4. Colombo Lotus Tower, Sri Lanka

Rising above Colombo, the Colombo Lotus Tower translates the lotus into a much taller architectural form. Standing about 356 metres high, the tower’s upper section resembles a blooming lotus, while its lower structure evokes the flower’s stem.

Story continues below this ad

The tower houses telecommunications facilities as well as hospitality and entertainment spaces, including an observation deck and revolving restaurant. Its lotus design also carries cultural significance, drawing on the flower’s symbolism of purity and renewal in Sri Lankan culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)

5. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

The world’s tallest building has a floral inspiration that is less immediately obvious. The Burj Khalifa was designed around the form of the Hymenocallis, commonly known as the spider lily. Its Y-shaped plan echoes the flower’s three-part radial symmetry. The three wings extend from a central core and progressively set back as the tower rises. This geometry is not simply aesthetic: the arrangement helps give the skyscraper structural stability and reduces the effects of wind as the building rises to 828 metres.