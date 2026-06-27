From floating islands to boiling rivers: 5 wonders worth travelling for

Some places on Earth seem to belong more to folklore than reality. From rivers hot enough to boil small animals to giant boulders that appear to move across desert floors on their own, these destinations have fascinated explorers, scientists, and travellers for generations. While many of their mysteries have been partially explained, their allure remains undiminished.

Hidden deep within the Peruvian Amazon lies one of the world’s most astonishing natural wonders, a river whose waters can reach temperatures of nearly 90°C. Known locally as Shanay-Timpishka, or “boiled with the heat of the sun,” the river stretches for several kilometres and emits clouds of steam through the rainforest.

For years, scientists were baffled because no active volcano exists nearby. Researchers now believe geothermal faults deep underground heat the water, but the river’s scale remains extraordinary. Indigenous communities have long regarded it as a sacred site with spiritual significance.

AI-generated image of Shanay-Timpishka, Peru AI-generated image of Shanay-Timpishka, Peru

2. Racetrack Playa, United States

For decades, visitors to Death Valley’s Racetrack Playa were puzzled by rocks that appeared to move across the dry lakebed, leaving long trails behind them. No one had ever witnessed the movement directly, leading to theories involving magnetic fields, aliens, and supernatural forces.

Scientists finally solved the mystery in 2014. Under rare winter conditions, thin sheets of ice form around the rocks. As sunlight breaks the ice and gentle winds push it across the playa, the rocks slowly slide along the muddy surface. Even with an explanation, the sight remains surreal.

3. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Covering over 10,000 square kilometres, Salar de Uyuni creates reflections that blur the boundary between earth and sky. The landscape is so flat that space agencies use it to calibrate satellite instruments. Travellers often describe the experience as walking through a dreamscape where horizons disappear entirely.

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4. Door to Hell, Turkmenistan

Glowing continuously in the middle of the Karakum Desert, the Darvaza Gas Crater is one of the most dramatic sights on the planet. The fiery pit was accidentally created in 1971 when a Soviet drilling operation struck a natural gas cavern.

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Engineers reportedly ignited the escaping gas, expecting the fire to burn out in a few days. More than five decades later, the crater continues to blaze, earning it the nickname “Door to Hell.”

5. Loktak Lake, India

India’s contribution to the list is equally fascinating. Located in Manipur, Loktak Lake is famous for its floating islands known as phumdis, masses of vegetation, soil, and organic matter that drift across the water.

Some of these floating formations are large enough to support homes and even wildlife. The lake is also home to the unique Sangai and contains the world’s only floating national park, Keibul Lamjao National Park.