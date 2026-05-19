From Fatehpur Sikri to Pompeii: Ancient cities you can still explore

Across the world, abandoned ancient cities continue to captivate travellers with their haunting beauty, mysterious histories and timeless ruins. Once thriving centres of trade, power and culture, these places now stand silent, preserving stories of empires that rose and fell centuries ago.

From India’s deserted Mughal capital to cities swallowed by jungles and deserts, these destinations are a dream for history lovers and curious explorers alike. Here are seven abandoned ancient cities you can still visit today.

1. Fatehpur Sikri, India

Built in the 16th century by Mughal emperor Akbar, Fatehpur Sikri was once the grand capital of the Mughal Empire. The city featured magnificent palaces, courtyards, mosques and administrative buildings made of red sandstone.