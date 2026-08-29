From Agatti to Leh: 5 of India’s most scenic airports

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Airports are usually thought of as gateways to a destination, but in some parts of India, the journey begins with the landing itself. From runways surrounded by turquoise waters to terminals set against mountain landscapes, several Indian airports offer particularly scenic arrivals.
Here are five airports where the setting is as notable as the destination.
Located on Agatti Island in Lakshadweep, Agatti Airport is one of India’s most distinctive airport settings. The runway sits on the narrow island amid the surrounding Arabian Sea and lagoon. The Lakshadweep administration describes Agatti as having one of the archipelago’s most beautiful lagoons and notes that the airport is built directly on the island. The approach offers views of the airstrip surrounded by the island’s coastal landscape.
Set amid the hills of Sikkim, Pakyong Airport is notable for both its location and its engineering. The Airports Authority of India says the airport sits on a hill at about 4,646 feet above sea level and is one of India’s five highest airports. The airport was inaugurated in 2018 as Sikkim’s first airport, improving air connectivity to the state. Its hilltop location, with mountains surrounding the airport, makes the approach particularly scenic.
Beyond the views, Pakyong is also notable for the engineering required to build an airport in mountainous terrain, including soil reinforcement and slope stabilisation techniques.
Arriving at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh means entering Ladakh’s high-altitude landscape. The airport serves Leh, the gateway to a region known for its rugged mountains, barren valleys and high-altitude desert scenery.
The airport’s surroundings are markedly different from India’s coastal and tropical airports. The stark mountain terrain and expansive Ladakh landscape make the arrival visually distinctive. The airport is also undergoing infrastructure development. In June 2026, the Ladakh administration reviewed work on a new terminal building aimed at strengthening aviation infrastructure and passenger facilities.
Srinagar International Airport offers a different combination of scenery and regional design. Located in the Kashmir Valley, the airport provides access to destinations including Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens and Shankaracharya Temple.
The airport is currently part of a major expansion project approved by the Union government in 2026. The planned terminal is designed to incorporate elements inspired by Kashmir’s cultural heritage, including traditional woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship. The project also includes features such as natural lighting and water harvesting.
For a coastal setting with a modern terminal, Mangaluru International Airport makes the list. Located in Kenjar, the airport serves Mangaluru and the surrounding coastal Karnataka region. Its current terminal combines contemporary airport facilities with elements aimed at connecting travellers to the region. The airport’s official website highlights art displays, local merchandise and dining options as part of the passenger experience, while its location provides access to Mangaluru and the wider coastal Karnataka region.
Unlike Agatti, where the natural setting is the main attraction, Mangaluru’s appeal lies more in the combination of modern airport infrastructure and its connection to the culture and landscape of coastal Karnataka.