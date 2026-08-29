From Agatti to Leh: 5 of India’s most scenic airports

Airports are usually thought of as gateways to a destination, but in some parts of India, the journey begins with the landing itself. From runways surrounded by turquoise waters to terminals set against mountain landscapes, several Indian airports offer particularly scenic arrivals.

Here are five airports where the setting is as notable as the destination.

1. Agatti Airport, Lakshadweep

Located on Agatti Island in Lakshadweep, Agatti Airport is one of India’s most distinctive airport settings. The runway sits on the narrow island amid the surrounding Arabian Sea and lagoon. The Lakshadweep administration describes Agatti as having one of the archipelago’s most beautiful lagoons and notes that the airport is built directly on the island. The approach offers views of the airstrip surrounded by the island’s coastal landscape.