From 45°C to 15°C: The ultimate Delhi escape guide to the hills

When the heat wave starts tightening its grip on Delhi in May, even stepping outside can feel exhausting. That’s when the idea of a quick escape to the hills suddenly feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity. The good news is—you don’t have to travel too far. Just a few hours from the capital are some of India’s most beautiful hill stations, where cooler air, green landscapes, and slower days offer instant relief from the heat.

1. Mussoorie

Mussoorie is one of the most popular summer getaways near Delhi, often called the “Queen of the Hills.” Located in Uttarakhand, it offers sweeping views of the Doon Valley, lively streets, and a refreshing climate in May, making outdoor strolls enjoyable again.