From 45°C to 15°C: The ultimate Delhi escape guide to the hills

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When the heat wave starts tightening its grip on Delhi in May, even stepping outside can feel exhausting. That’s when the idea of a quick escape to the hills suddenly feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity. The good news is—you don’t have to travel too far. Just a few hours from the capital are some of India’s most beautiful hill stations, where cooler air, green landscapes, and slower days offer instant relief from the heat.
Mussoorie is one of the most popular summer getaways near Delhi, often called the “Queen of the Hills.” Located in Uttarakhand, it offers sweeping views of the Doon Valley, lively streets, and a refreshing climate in May, making outdoor strolls enjoyable again.
Best places to visit: Kempty Falls, Mall Road, Gun Hill, Camel’s Back Road.
Nainital is a lake town surrounded by forested hills, offering a perfect blend of calm waters and cool mountain air. It’s especially popular for boating, ropeway rides, and scenic viewpoints that stay pleasant even during peak summer.
Best places to visit: Naini Lake, Snow View Point, Naina Devi Temple, Tiffin Top.
Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, combines colonial-era charm with pine-covered hills and bustling markets. Even in May, the evenings remain comfortably cool, making it a reliable summer escape.
Best places to visit: Mall Road, The Ridge, Jakhoo Temple, Kufri.
Lansdowne is a quieter alternative for travellers who want peace over crowds. This small cantonment town is known for its clean air, oak forests, and slow pace of life—ideal for a restful break from city heat.
Best places to visit: Bhulla Tal Lake, Tip-in-Top Viewpoint, War Memorial, St. Mary’s Church.
Dharamshala sits in the lap of the Dhauladhar range and offers a refreshing mix of mountain views, Tibetan culture, and cool breezes. Its upper region, McLeod Ganj, is especially loved by travellers looking for both nature and calm.
Best places to visit: McLeod Ganj, Dalai Lama Temple Complex, Bhagsu Waterfall, Triund Trek.