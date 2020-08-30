France tops the list of most-saved place on Google Maps

According to international news reports, the Louvre Museum had attracted close to ten million tourists last year. (Source: Pixabay)

Had it not been for the pandemic — that has imposed many travel restrictions — people would have planned many international holidays this year. But alas, they are having to make-do with virtual visits to museums and other such places of interest. But while the health crisis has slowed them down, it has certainly not stopped them from planning trips in the future. In fact, it has been found that people are dreaming about travelling and are marking countries and cities on Google Maps. Among them, France has topped the list.

According to international news reports, the Louvre Museum had attracted close to ten million tourists last year. But this year, there has not been much footfall. The museum officials, however, are hopeful that tourists will bounce back and visit it once again when international borders open up. That is because it has been found that Paris is among the top-listed places on Google Maps, which means it has been flagged by most people around the world as the city they would want to visit soon, once the pandemic restrictions are done with. And besides seeing the the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum, visitors are also keen to visit and spend some time at the famous Eiffel Tower.

ALSO READ | Tourists must postpone their Bali visit until 2021

It has been noted that according to the Google Maps rankings, the French capital has appeared three times in the list of top 10 places — the Arc de Triomphe has also been featured in the 7th spot.

Some other locations in Europe — like the Colosseum in Rome, the La Sagrada Familia de Barcelona, and the Buckingham Palace, have also been ranked.

Here’s how the places have been listed (from rank 1 to 10): Eiffel Tower (Paris), Louvre Museum (Paris), Kiyomizu-dera (Tokyo), Colosseum (Rome), La Sagrada Familia (Barcelona), Fushimi Inari Taisha (Kyoto), Arc de Triomphe (Paris), Trevi Fountain (Rome), Pantheon (Rome), and Buckingham Palace (London).

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd