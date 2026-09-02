Forget luxury holidays: Why ‘reverse vacations’ are asking travellers to embrace discomfort

5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 04:01 PM IST
A holiday is usually associated with comfort: a better hotel, good food, convenient transport, and a break from the demands of everyday life. But a new, tongue-in-cheek travel idea circulating online suggests doing almost the opposite. A ‘reverse vacation’ involves deliberately choosing a trip that is less comfortable than your usual lifestyle, with the idea that stepping away from convenience could change how you see your everyday life.
The concept first gained attention through a viral tweet before spreading to Instagram. Instead of choosing beach resorts, infinity pools, and elaborate breakfast buffets, people are encouraged to consider remote villages, basic homestays, small off-grid cabins, or destinations with fewer modern conveniences.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
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The appeal appears to lie less in the destination itself and more in the experience. Going without services such as instant food delivery, laundry facilities or a luxurious bathroom could make familiar comforts feel more valuable when you return home. In that sense, the idea has similarities with experiences such as Vipassana or silent retreats, where stepping away from familiar routines is intended to create space for reflection.
The concept is not entirely new. Trends such as voluntarily lying in a coffin in Japan and Thailand have similarly been framed as ways to confront mortality and develop a greater appreciation for life. Travel, too, has long been associated with personal transformation, whether through exploring oneself, processing grief or simply breaking away from familiar routines.
However, deliberately seeking discomfort can also have a downside if the idea is taken too far or treated as a social-media challenge. This raises an interesting question about whether discomfort itself is beneficial, or whether it is the intention, context, and degree of discomfort that determine whether a trip becomes meaningful or simply unpleasant.
Voluntarily choosing temporary discomfort
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “We tend to normalise comfort very quickly. If we have AC, food delivery, Google Maps, cabs, fast internet, and the ability to get almost anything immediately, after a point we stop experiencing these as privileges. They become expectations. So when you voluntarily step away from some of that, even briefly, you become more aware of what your everyday life actually provides.”
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There is also something important about choosing your own discomfort. You are not being deprived of something; you have decided to experience life differently for a while. That can give a sense of, ‘I can manage this even if things are not convenient.’ Psychologically, Raj shares that this can be useful because we don’t always get to control what happens to us in real life. Having some experiences where we consciously practise being uncomfortable can make uncertainty feel a little less threatening. But I would not say that discomfort itself is therapeutic. It is what you learn about yourself while navigating it that can be useful.
Healthy challenges versus unnecessary stress
“For me, the intention behind it says a lot,” says Raj, adding that if you are doing it because you genuinely want to experience something outside your usual routine, that’s one thing. If you are constantly thinking about how extreme the experience is, what you will post, or whether your holiday is “harder” than somebody else’s, then you have simply created another form of pressure for yourself.
There is also a very practical distinction. Raj mentions that being inconvenienced is uncomfortable. Being overwhelmed is different. If you are losing sleep, feeling unsafe, neglecting your physical needs, or spending the entire trip anxious, I would question what you are actually gaining from it. We often use words like resilience very casually. Resilience does not mean putting yourself through increasingly difficult situations. Sometimes resilience is recognising that something isn’t working for you and changing course.
Making a reverse vacation meaningful
Raj suggests thinking first about what they are trying to get away from, rather than how uncomfortable they can make the holiday. If someone is constantly online, they might benefit from leaving the phone behind. If everything in their life is highly scheduled, they might want a few days without an itinerary. If they are very dependent on convenience, they may simply want to experience what happens when things are slower and less predictable.
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“The useful part can be noticing your own reactions: What irritated me? What did I miss? What did I realise I could actually live without? That tells you much more than whether the holiday was difficult. I would be cautious with this idea for someone who is already exhausted, burnt out, physically unwell, or going through a particularly difficult phase. They may need comfort and recovery, not another challenge. And there is a fine line between choosing simplicity and romanticising deprivation. A difficult holiday is not automatically a meaningful one,” concludes Raj.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.