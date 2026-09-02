Forget luxury holidays: Why ‘reverse vacations’ are asking travellers to embrace discomfort

Voluntarily choosing temporary discomfort

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “We tend to normalise comfort very quickly. If we have AC, food delivery, Google Maps, cabs, fast internet, and the ability to get almost anything immediately, after a point we stop experiencing these as privileges. They become expectations. So when you voluntarily step away from some of that, even briefly, you become more aware of what your everyday life actually provides.”

Story continues below this ad

There is also something important about choosing your own discomfort. You are not being deprived of something; you have decided to experience life differently for a while. That can give a sense of, ‘I can manage this even if things are not convenient.’ Psychologically, Raj shares that this can be useful because we don’t always get to control what happens to us in real life. Having some experiences where we consciously practise being uncomfortable can make uncertainty feel a little less threatening. But I would not say that discomfort itself is therapeutic. It is what you learn about yourself while navigating it that can be useful.

Healthy challenges versus unnecessary stress

“For me, the intention behind it says a lot,” says Raj, adding that if you are doing it because you genuinely want to experience something outside your usual routine, that’s one thing. If you are constantly thinking about how extreme the experience is, what you will post, or whether your holiday is “harder” than somebody else’s, then you have simply created another form of pressure for yourself.

There is also a very practical distinction. Raj mentions that being inconvenienced is uncomfortable. Being overwhelmed is different. If you are losing sleep, feeling unsafe, neglecting your physical needs, or spending the entire trip anxious, I would question what you are actually gaining from it. We often use words like resilience very casually. Resilience does not mean putting yourself through increasingly difficult situations. Sometimes resilience is recognising that something isn’t working for you and changing course.

Making a reverse vacation meaningful

Raj suggests thinking first about what they are trying to get away from, rather than how uncomfortable they can make the holiday. If someone is constantly online, they might benefit from leaving the phone behind. If everything in their life is highly scheduled, they might want a few days without an itinerary. If they are very dependent on convenience, they may simply want to experience what happens when things are slower and less predictable.

Story continues below this ad

“The useful part can be noticing your own reactions: What irritated me? What did I miss? What did I realise I could actually live without? That tells you much more than whether the holiday was difficult. I would be cautious with this idea for someone who is already exhausted, burnt out, physically unwell, or going through a particularly difficult phase. They may need comfort and recovery, not another challenge. And there is a fine line between choosing simplicity and romanticising deprivation. A difficult holiday is not automatically a meaningful one,” concludes Raj.