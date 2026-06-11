Five flight round-trips under Rs 20,000 from Delhi

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Dreaming of a quick getaway without draining your bank account? The good news is that several popular Indian destinations are often accessible from Delhi for less than ₹20,000 return, especially if you book a few weeks in advance and remain flexible with your travel dates.
Airfares fluctuate constantly based on demand, seasonality, and availability, but these routes regularly feature return fares within the ₹20,000 range. Here are five destinations worth considering for your next budget-friendly trip.
1. Srinagar
Round-trip fares between Delhi and Srinagar can often be found for roughly ₹9,000–₹15,000 when booked in advance. Airlines regularly operate multiple daily flights on the route, making it one of the most accessible mountain getaways from the capital.
2. Goa
Delhi-Goa fares often dip below ₹10,000 one-way during off-peak periods, making round trips under ₹20,000 achievable with smart planning. Community reports and airline pricing trends indicate that fares of ₹5,000–₹8,000 each way are not uncommon outside peak periods.
3. Ahmedabad
Round-trip fares to Ahmedabad are among the cheapest from Delhi. One-way tickets are frequently available from ₹4,000–₹7,000, keeping return journeys comfortably below the ₹20,000 mark.
4. Bengaluru
India’s tech capital is also a great weekend destination. Competitive airline routes often keep return fares well within the ₹20,000 budget, particularly on weekdays. Travel communities regularly report finding round-trip fares in the ₹6,000–₹10,000 range.
5. Leh
While fares can rise sharply during peak season, travellers often manage round-trip bookings from Delhi for around ₹15,000–₹20,000 when booking early. Travel discussions from recent seasons suggest that return fares around ₹15,000 remain achievable on select dates.