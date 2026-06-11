Five flight round-trips under Rs 20,000 from Delhi

Dreaming of a quick getaway without draining your bank account? The good news is that several popular Indian destinations are often accessible from Delhi for less than ₹20,000 return, especially if you book a few weeks in advance and remain flexible with your travel dates.

Airfares fluctuate constantly based on demand, seasonality, and availability, but these routes regularly feature return fares within the ₹20,000 range. Here are five destinations worth considering for your next budget-friendly trip.

1. Srinagar

Round-trip fares between Delhi and Srinagar can often be found for roughly ₹9,000–₹15,000 when booked in advance. Airlines regularly operate multiple daily flights on the route, making it one of the most accessible mountain getaways from the capital.