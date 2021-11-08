Five emerging trips Indians are excited to take this festive season

Travelling has been intermittent for many months now. First, it was the lockdown, then it was the surge in Covid cases and the unavailability of vaccines that stopped people from planning trips.

Now, since many people across the country have received both their Covid jabs, things have started to look up again, especially in terms of revival of travel. This festive season, digital travel company Booking.com has compiled a list of travel types, and the places that people are interested in visiting to make the most of the holiday season.

1. Make waves at a beach destination

Beaches have become the perfect getaway as travelling resumes. Travellers are looking forward to the sun and the sand this festive season. In fact, 33 per cent of Indian travellers want to plan a relaxing trip to a beach destination to get away from it all. If you are on the lookout for beaches that are off-the-beaten-path, consider going to Malvan, Ganpatipule, Digha, Udupi, and Kannur, which are among the top-five beach destinations endorsed by Indian travellers on Booking.com.

2. Find zen in the mountains

Compared to beach destinations, an almost similar number of travellers (32 per cent) have revealed their preference of travelling to the mountains. The quest to explore and experience the mountains and their mesmerising views will prevail this festive season. Travellers looking for a mountain getaway can plan a trip to Gangtok, Katra, Panchgani, Chikmagalur, or Kalpetta, which are the top-endorsed, lesser-known destinations.

ALSO READ | Thailand opens up for vaccinated tourists after months of Covid restrictions

3. An uphill getaway

Often, the best way to see a destination is on foot, interacting with locals and reaching remote vantage points for far-reaching views. The portal’s data shows 28 per cent of Indian travellers are looking to celebrate this festive season by hiking up long trails. If you are looking for an uphill climb, Kasol, Manali, Munnar, Rishikesh, and Mcleod Ganj are the top endorsed hiking destinations by travellers.

4. Explore the wild side

Going on a safari holiday is the fourth emerging trip type this festive season with 27 per cent of Indian travellers wanting to experience wildlife up close. Whether it’s spotting tigers in Ranthambore or watching wild elephants in Periyar, enjoying the astounding world of animals and birds in their natural habitat will make for memorable experiences in the holiday season.

ALSO READ | Women in Ladakh village turn homestay hosts

5. Exploring the unexplored

The pandemic is not only changing our travel behaviour, but also influencing our choice of destinations. Around 27 per cent of Indians wish to take a trip to unexplored destinations this festive season. Some of them include Kotagiri (Tamil Nadu), Jibhi (Himachal Pradesh), Munsyari (Uttarakhand), Coonoor (Tamil Nadu) and Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand). These untouched natural places can offer some unique experiences.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!