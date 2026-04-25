Five coastal escapes to soothe your soul and escape the May heat

By the time May settles in, the heat in most Indian cities feels relentless: sticky afternoons, slow evenings, and a constant search for somewhere cooler, quieter. For many, that escape begins with the sea. There is something about beaches in summer that feels instinctive. The sound of waves cuts through the noise, the wind carries a different kind of calm, and time seems to move just a little slower. But not all beaches feel the same. Some invite you to pause, others to explore, and a few simply let you be.

Here are five beaches across India that offer different ways to experience May, beyond just a getaway.

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Where silence finds you

Far out in the Bay of Bengal, on Radhanagar Beach, the first thing you notice is the quiet. Not the absence of sound, but the absence of urgency. Located on Swaraj Dweep, this beach feels like it exists outside the rush of mainland life. The sand is soft, the water impossibly clear, and as the sun begins to set, conversations naturally fade. You don’t try to be quiet here; you just become quiet.

Rushikonda Beach, Andhra Pradesh: A coastline that wakes before you

On the eastern coast, in Visakhapatnam, Rushikonda Beach wakes up before you do. At sunrise, while the sky is still figuring out its colours, fishermen step into the sea, their movements steady and familiar. There’s something grounding about watching a place that isn’t performing for visitors. The waves are louder, the air feels fuller, and you realise you’re not just looking at the ocean, you’re watching a life that has always belonged to it.

Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep: When the sea begins to glow

Further away, almost hidden in the Arabian Sea, Bangaram Island Beach feels like stepping into a dream you didn’t know existed. By day, it’s all clear lagoons and endless blue. But it’s at night that the beach changes. With the right conditions, the shoreline glows—tiny bioluminescent organisms lighting up with every step you take. It’s subtle, almost fragile, but enough to make you pause and wonder if the ocean is quietly responding to you.

Om Beach, Karnataka: A place to lose track of time

On the western coast, in the temple town of Gokarna, Om Beach sits somewhere in between everything. Shaped like the sacred ‘Om’, it carries a quiet symbolism, but what stays with you is its mood. Not as crowded as Goa, not entirely untouched either, it attracts people who seem to be in no hurry to leave. Plans loosen here. Time stretches. And without realising it, you begin to let go of the need to be anywhere else.

Marari Beach, Kerala: The art of doing nothing

Further south, along the coast of Kerala in Alappuzha district, Marari Beach feels like a deep exhale. There are no loud beach parties, no rush of activity just fishermen cycling past, coconut trees swaying gently, and waves that arrive without urgency. You stop checking your phone here, not by choice, but because you forgot.

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What the sea leaves behind

Together, these beaches stretch across India from the islands of the Andamans and Lakshadweep to the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. But what connects them isn’t just geography. It’s the way they make you feel slower, quieter, more present.

In the end, you don’t always remember the exact shade of the water or the number of steps you took on the sand. What stays is something softer. A moment of stillness. A shift in pace. The feeling that, for a brief time, the world wasn’t asking anything from you.

And maybe that’s why we keep going back to the sea not just to see it, but to see who we become when we stand still long enough to listen.