First international trip? Here are some things to keep in mind

The first international experience is always a special experience, and it only happens once. There is a sense of nervousness, but also a lot of verve. You plan months in advance, make a checklist, add items, delete them, prepare itineraries, read up extensively, etc. But, sometimes, some things unwittingly slip from the mind, causing a bit of distress. With the new year just around the corner and several international trips in tow, here are a few important tips that may come handy when you are on your sojourn. Read on.

Get your passport made in advance

Some people wake up to the idea of a passport only when they begin planning for a trip abroad. Do not make this mistake. Apply for a passport, if you don’t have one, months in advance, so that you have it in time for the trip. Remember, the visa and everything else depends on your passport. Keep it on you when you are in a foreign country, but remember to keep it safe as well. Should you lose it, do not panic; first file a police complaint, and then visit the embassy to get a temporary passport made.

Read up on the country

Ideally, you should not visit a country without having read up on it. It is good to understand the culture and the rules and regulations of the place, so as to be a respectful tourist. Some countries have pretty stringent laws which can penalize you if you go wrong. Avoid such unfortunate incidents.

Learn a word or two

If you want to interact with locals and feel that language might become a barrier, learn a few local words. Of course, it is not the same as getting to grasp the entire language, but it is still helpful.

Make a list

Prepare a list of all the papers that you need for your travel and, if possible, keep a copy of all of them. If it is a visa, make a photocopy of it and keep it safe. Make copies of your hotel bookings, flight tickets, personal identity cards, etc. In case you lose a copy, a spare one will always be around.

Get your travel insurance

This is an extremely significant thing that a lot of people miss doing. It may seem like a redundant thing, but trust us, it will help you when you when you get in trouble. You never know what can happen when you travel international, and by getting yourself insured, you may be able to protect your money, yourself and your personal belongings.

Currency exchange

Largely, it is believed that airports may not be ideal for currency exchange. As such, read up beforehand about the best places for getting your money exchanged. Ideally, going cashless and getting a travel card made is advisable.

