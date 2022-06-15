First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train flagged off from Coimbatore for journey to Shirdi; know more about the route

Indian Railways has launched the first train under its ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme. The maiden journey started Tuesday when it was flagged off from Coimbatore North railway station in Tamil Nadu for a journey to Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the train departing from Coimbatore, bedecked with flowers, writing: Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism: First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi.”

What is the Bharat Gaurav scheme?

According to bharatgauravtrains.indianrailways.gov.in, the Bharat Gaurav trains are service provider-managed, theme-based tourist circuit trains that will “showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical, natural scenic places to the people of India and the world”.

There will be a comprehensive package with facilities of rail transportation, accommodation, meals, local sightseeing, etc. In addition to that, these trains originate from a particular station and run in a route having multiple tourist destinations and terminate at the same originating station. It is up to the service provider to ensure tourists cover all the destinations of the particular circuit during their tour and board/deboard only at their designated boarding/deboarding stations.

The Ministry of Railways also tweeted, stating that these trains promote India’s rich cultural heritage, and that the Southern Railway becomes the “first zone to get its first registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme”, and “commence operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi”.

According to a press release by the Indian Railways, this particular train — which will be operated by private operator South Star Rail — will depart from Coimbatore North every Tuesday at 6 pm and reach Shirdi at 7.25 am on Thursdays. For its return journey, it will leave Shirdi at 7.25 am every Friday and reach Coimbatore North at 12 pm on Saturdays.

On its onward journey, the train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi. Interestingly, since the stoppage at Mantralayam Road is five-hour long, tourists will be able to visit the Mantralayam Temple, which is located in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

For its return journey, the train will stop only at Wadi, Wadi, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

Another tourist circuit train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme will take passengers across pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Ram across the country in a Ramayana circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. The train will stop at the Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur, Nepal as well.

