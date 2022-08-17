scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Finland limits visas to Russians amid rush of Europe-bound tourists

Finland would cut daily visa application appointments in Russia from 1,000 to 500 per day, with just 100 allocated to tourists, the ministry said.

By: Reuters | Helsinki |
August 17, 2022 7:30:18 pm
Finland, Russia, visaIn July, Finland granted just 16,000 visas to Russians, compared with 92,100 during the same month in 2019. (Source: Pexels)

Finland will slash the number of visas issued to Russians from Sept. 1, the Finnish foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, amid a rush of Russian tourists bound for Europe.

Finnish land border crossings have remained among the few entry points into Europe for Russians after a string of Western countries closed their airspace to Russian planes in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Finnish government agreed on Tuesday to curtail their numbers, after Russian tourists begun using Finland’s Helsinki-Vantaa airport as a gateway to European holiday destinations following Russia’s lifting of pandemic-related border restrictions a month ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...

“And this maybe is not very appropriate if we, for example, think of the airspace restrictions put in place for Russia,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters after government talks.

Finland, Russia, visa Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to media. (Source: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS)

Finland would cut daily visa application appointments in Russia from 1,000 to 500 per day, with just 100 allocated to tourists, the ministry said.

ALSO READ |These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

The number of visas granted was already much lower than before the pandemic and the war. In July, Finland granted just 16,000 visas to Russians, compared with 92,100 during the same month in 2019, foreign ministry statistics showed.

Advertisement

Finland and the Baltic states would also propose that the European Union discontinues a visa facilitation agreement with Russia that makes it easier for Russians to travel to and within the European Union, Haavisto said.

Some EU leaders, such as Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas, have called for an EU-wide visa ban, which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz contested on Monday, saying Russians should be able to flee their home country if they disagree with the government.

ALSO READ |New travel rules for Europe in 2023: Know more about its visa waiver program

Finland was looking into creating a national humanitarian visa that could be granted to Russians that needed to flee or visit Europe for purposes such as journalism or advocacy, Haavisto added.

Advertisement

According to EU rules, a tourist must apply for a visa from the country they intend to visit but can enter the border-check-free Schengen area from any point and travel around it for up to 90 days in a 180-day period.

Oleg Morozov, a Russian member of parliament, said in an article published by news agency RIA Novosti that Moscow should stop allowing Finns to travel to the country except for things such as medical treatment or to attending funerals, saying Russia could manage without “cross-border trips by Finns to buy petrol”.

​​ 📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 07:30:18 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
As Majithia release boosts Sukhbir morale, a question hovers: Can he turn...
As Majithia release boosts Sukhbir morale, a question hovers: Can he turn...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley
Opinion

Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Premium
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022, Street style fashion, lifestyle gallery
Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022: The best of street style fashion
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement