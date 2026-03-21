Finland is picking travellers for a 7-day ‘happiness retreat’—here’s your chance to visit the world’s happiest country for free

As part of the initiative, a select group of international travellers will be invited to spend a week in Finnish Lakeland (Image source: @ourfinland/Instagram)

Finland, the happiest country in the world, is nothing less than a dream. From snowcapped landscapes to Santa Claus’ village to the scenic Lakeland region for northern lights sightings, the country offers a wide range of experiences for explorers.

To celebrate this distinction, Visit Finland, the country’s official tourism platform, is inviting people to experience its lifestyle firsthand through a unique 7-day challenge that encourages travellers to “chill like a Finn.”

“Find your state of happiness this June in Finnish Lakeland, the coolest lake region in the world. Finnish Lakeland is Europe’s largest lake district – the ultimate summer escape for the world’s happiest nation,” the website noted.