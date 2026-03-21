Finland is picking travellers for a 7-day ‘happiness retreat’—here’s your chance to visit the world’s happiest country for free

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Finland, the happiest country in the world, is nothing less than a dream. From snowcapped landscapes to Santa Claus’ village to the scenic Lakeland region for northern lights sightings, the country offers a wide range of experiences for explorers.
To celebrate this distinction, Visit Finland, the country’s official tourism platform, is inviting people to experience its lifestyle firsthand through a unique 7-day challenge that encourages travellers to “chill like a Finn.”
“Find your state of happiness this June in Finnish Lakeland, the coolest lake region in the world. Finnish Lakeland is Europe’s largest lake district – the ultimate summer escape for the world’s happiest nation,” the website noted.
View this post on Instagram
As part of the initiative, a select group of international travellers will be invited to spend a week in the Finnish Lakeland, a region known for its vast scenic beauty—sparkling lakes, dense forests, and rolling hills that stretch endlessly across the landscape.
“An increasing number of international tourists come to Finland searching for the secret to happiness, yet Lakeland is still an undiscovered gem for many,” Heli Jimenez, senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, told Euro News. “It’s the region Finns themselves return to when they want to relax truly, and the perfect destination for anyone looking to step away from the noise of everyday life.”
The campaign also features a video that captures the essence of a Finnish summer. It describes how locals embrace the season. “Finland is the happiest country in the world. We have four seasons, and we love them all. But the most dear to us is summer because that’s when we have our summer holiday. Best time of the whole year,” it said.
“When it starts, we pack and head to our lakeside cabins. There we’ll find our state of happiness and our natural flow. We wake up or sleep late. Then we head out – out to hike, out to bike, out to see friends. Then we grill, and after sauna and lake, we chill. Then repeat,” the video added.
Applications for the 7-Day June challenge are open globally, and interested participants must follow two steps. First, applicants need to create a social media video on Instagram or TikTok with a partner, introducing themselves and answering the prompt: “What do you imagine a Finnish summer holiday in Lakeland looking like?”
Second, they must complete the application form on the official website and add the link to their social media post.
View this post on Instagram
Participants can apply with anyone they choose—be it a partner, friend, family member, or neighbour—as long as both individuals are at least 18 years old. The deadline to apply is March 29, 2026, at 11.59 pm EEST (3.29 am IST).