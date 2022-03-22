Travel diaries: Farah Khan explores these ‘top five experiences’ in Qatar; check them out

With travel restrictions easing around the world and countries finally welcoming international tourists after a long gap of almost two years, people are now looking to resume their travel plans that were halted due to the pandemic. Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took a trip to Qatar and shared some breathtaking snippets from her travel diaries.

ALSO READ | Myanmar set to welcome international tourists from April 17; here are some unmissable places in the country

From posing amidst sand dunes stretching for miles to exploring the architectural marvels of the Arab country, Farah’s trip had it all. As such, she took to Instagram to share the “top five experiences” from her visit to Qatar.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

If Farah’s pictures have left you wanting to explore these places, here’s all you need to know about them.

Katara Cultural Village

A cultural hub located in the heart of urban Doha, Katara Cultural Village is a perfect blend of architecture, modernity and global unity. Known for its traditional beauty, it is one of the most popular attractions in the country which brings together every fascinating art of Qatar and other regions. From an amphitheatre inspired by Greek architecture to spiritual places, this hub has something for every tourist.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand’s second airport in Deoghar ready to begin operations

Inland Sea Off-road Experience

To witness the majestic desert landscape where sand dunes spill into the waters of the inland sea, you must visit the Inland Sea Off-road Experience. Best visited during the onset of winter, it is not only a fun place for entertainment and adventure but also a natural resource that houses rare flora and fauna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

National Museum of Qatar

A vibrant and immersive space, the National Museum of Qatar allows visitors to explore the country’s rich heritage and culture. In addition to the museum’s stunning architecture, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum also features beautiful gallery spaces, an auditorium, restaurants and a traditional food forum.

Lusail Stadium

Situated within Lusail, the stadium is all set to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. It is an 86,000-seat wonder incorporating sophisticated technologies and has its design inspired by the traditional fanar lantern, embellished by Arab bowls and vessels that reflect the heritage and culture of Qatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’escapades Boutique Travel🏝 (@l_escapades)

Souq Waqif

For shopping enthusiasts, Souq Waqif is the place to go as it sells traditional garments, spices, handicrafts and souvenirs among other things. The centuries old trading market, originally built in traditional Qatari architectural style, was renovated in 2006.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!