Family ‘mistakenly’ made to fly back home despite presenting negative COVID-19 test report in Hawaii

In most countries around the world — where travelling is being allowed — visitors are asked to provide local authorities with negative COVID-19 test reports, as part of the standard safety protocols. And only then are they allowed accommodation or even entry into the place! Unfortunately for an American family, despite having negative reports on them, they could not enjoy their stay in Hawaii and had to fly back home, only to find out later that it was all a mistake!

Here’s what happened: one Christina Adele flew with her family from San Diego to Hawaii on a holiday, having taken coronavirus tests. According to The Independent, travel stipulations in Hawaii are specific — all arrivals must have a negative nucleic acid amplification test performed by a “trusted partner”. Adele had found out about the requirements and had the family tested by CVS Pharmacy, for which she “double-checked the tests would meet Hawaii’s standards”.

“I said, ‘We’re going to Hawaii. We need to make sure this is not an antigen or antibody test,’ and they assured me it wasn’t,” she was quoted as saying. Unfortunately for her and her family, the officials in Hawaii wouldn’t accept the results and they were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

The family had packed minimal supplies for their son — they had nappies, but had planned to purchase some other things during their stay in Hawaii. But when they were instructed to stay indoors for two weeks — and warned that the police would be called if they were found straying from their rooms — Adele decided it would be prudent to “fly home instead 24 hours after touching down”. They were heartbroken.

But, after they were back home in the US, an email came through from Hawaii health officials, stating: “Aloha, your Covid test has been read and you have been released from quarantine.” The test was valid after all, and Adele called the incident “ridiculous”, stating she had checked if CVS was a trusted partner before the tests.

The officials in Hawaii, meanwhile, said they would be reviewing the matter.

