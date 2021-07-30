Visiting Vythiri: Here’s how to plan a trip to this 100 per cent vaccinated tourism destination

Indians are eager to travel again, and with more and more people getting vaccinated every day, it seems they may start planning domestic trips after all. Kerala is one state which receives tourists from all over the country all through the year. And now, it can expect more visitors as Vythiri in upland Wayanad district has become the first holiday hub to cover the entire population — including tourism sector stakeholders — under the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. With this, it has become the first 100 per cent vaccinated tourism destination in the country.

According to a Kerala Tourism press release, Vythiri — an eco-tourism hotspot located 700 metres above sea level and 60 kms from Kozhikode — had its entire population, including all tourism service providers, vaccinated during an intensive inoculation drive held from July 13-17.

Wayanad, which shares borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is a major tourist destination known for its stunning scenic appeal.

If you are fully vaccinated yourself and are now considering visiting Vythiri, here is a quick guide for you.

ALSO READ | Seven sustainable habits which will make you a more conscious traveller

About the place

Vythiri is a stunning town, famous for its beautiful forests, spice plantations, and the diverse traditions of tribal communities. It is one of the three taluks in the Wayanad district — the other two being Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery.

This town has 18 villages. Towns in this taluk include Lakkidi, Vythiri, Chundale, Meppadi, Kalpetta, and Kaniyambetta.

How to reach

The nearest railway station would be Kozhikode (Calicut), which is about 63 km from the town. The nearest airport is also Calicut International Airport, about 73 km, or even Kannur International Airport, which is about 100 km.

Accommodation

You can stay at the Vythiri Resort, which is an eco-friendly resort situated in the jungle. It was established in the year 1994, and according to the Kerala Tourism website, it is “located almost 3.5 km inside the 150 acres of coffee and pepper plantation adjoining the rain forests and surrounded by natural streams”.

Places to see

You can check out the Karalad Lake, which is situated 8 km from Vythiri. Here, you can do some boating and angling or simply relax at the recreational park. People love to trek here as well.

Check out Lakkidi, which is 55 km east of Kozhikode and 5 km south of Vythiri. It is called the gateway to Wayanad, and boasts of wonderful peaks, streams and forests. The drive up the winding road is beautiful, and it is located 700 m above the sea level.

Or you can check out Pookot Lake, which is 3 km from Vythiri. Per the website, the forest surrounding Pookot Lake is a thing of beauty. Kayaking, pedal boating and row boating, a freshwater aquarium, children’s park, and a handicrafts and spices emporium are among the main tourist attractions here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle