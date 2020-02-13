Express Wanderlust: Some romantic destinations where you can ring in Valentine’s Day

Where will you be heading this Valentine’s Day? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Where will you be heading this Valentine’s Day? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Valentine’s Day is here, and one of the best things you can do is travel somewhere exotic with your significant other. Having the Valentine’s Day fall on a Friday helps, because you have the weekend ahead of you to plan a quick getaway. In India, there is no dearth of romantic places where you can spend your time making beautiful memories. And since Valentine’s Day is all about love, you and your partner can decide if you want to say your ‘I love you’s on a mountain, on the beach under the night sky, or inside a monument that holds great historical significance.

This year, Journey Weavers — a travel consultancy firm — has curated a list of some of the top travel destinations in the country that may interest couples this Valentine’s Day; read on.

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Can anything be more beautiful than snow-capped mountains? (Source: Journey Weavers) Can anything be more beautiful than snow-capped mountains? (Source: Journey Weavers)

Planning a date amid snow-capped mountains? Sounds like a plan! The ever-charming Gulmarg in Kashmir is one of the most-romantic places to visit on Valentine’s weekend. This little hilly hamlet is the perfect answer to those who are looking to spend their day staring at the lofty Himalayan peaks, lush undulating meadows adorned with daisies, forget-me-nots and buttercups (in spring and summer seasons), verdant forests of pine and fir, and tiny gleaming lakes. And yes, an adventure-loving couple can indulge in skiing as well, especially during winters.

Taj Mahal, Agra

Celebrate the day of love at the monument of love. (Source: Journey Weavers) Celebrate the day of love at the monument of love. (Source: Journey Weavers)

Although hackneyed, the symbol of love can’t be denied for its serenity. Redefine your love this year under the moonlit skies, against the glistening and shimmering marble monument. Let the aura of Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jahan rewrite your dream love story next to the Yamuna river.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

You and your partner deserve this romantic getaway. (Source: Journey Weavers) You and your partner deserve this romantic getaway. (Source: Journey Weavers)

Nestled within the rolling slopes of the Palani Hills in Tamil Nadu, Kodaikanal stands at an altitude of 7,200 feet above sea level, and has a cool, pleasant climate all year round. The densely-wooded jungles, undulating hill slopes, meandering rivers, cascading waterfalls of the place are enough to captivate your soul like never before. You and your partner deserve this romantic getaway.

Alleppey/Alappuzha, Kerala

Look for some much-needed relaxation? Alleppey is just the place for you. (Source: Journey Weavers) Look for some much-needed relaxation? Alleppey is just the place for you. (Source: Journey Weavers)

Alleppey is the best destination for couples looking for a romantic weekend, away from the hustle-bustle of regular life. The city is famous for its beautiful and rejuvenating backwater tour experience. With its green carpet of paddy fields, palm-fringed canals and lagoons, and leisurely rhythm of houseboats, Alleppey will definitely hit the right chords to your heart’s strings. A pampering Ayurvedic massage will instantly elevate your mood.

Havelock, Andaman

Nothing can be more exotic than holidaying on an island in Andaman. (Source: Journey Weavers) Nothing can be more exotic than holidaying on an island in Andaman. (Source: Journey Weavers)

In any romantic getaway, three things are most essential: sun, sand, and the sea. Fortunately, you will find them all on Havelock Island, making it one of the perfect places to visit this Valentine’s Day. You can rent a water bungalow on the azure water for a one-of-its-kind experience. So, if you and your beau are fond of beaches, then head to Havelock in Andaman, and fall in love all over again.

