Exploring neighbourhoods can be as satisfying as travelling abroad, study finds

While this may seem surprising to some, especially those who love to travel, but a recent research has found that there is as much joy in exploring your neighbourhood as there is in visiting a new country. International travel may be off-limits for now, given the circumstances, but that should not stop you from exploring and finding out new things about your immediate surroundings. In fact, the research says, it could be a thrilling experience!

The study has been published in Nature Neuroscience, and it says there is joy in exploring any location, even if that is around the corner from where you live. For the research, the team tracked the movements of more than 100 people residing in New York and Miami in the US, over the course of a few months. It was found that those people who had new and diverse experiences on a regular basis showed increase in the levels of happiness, along with other such positive emotions.

To put simply, these experiences do not have to be about travelling long distances, and they certainly do not have to be elaborate either. The research says the key is to find yourself in different locations on a daily basis.

“Using geolocation tracking, experience sampling and neuro-imaging, we found that daily variability in physical location was associated with increased positive effect in humans,” the researchers were quoted as saying.

So, if you are someone who does not go out every day, or goes out but to the local supermarket only, the findings of this research can help. You have to understand that you must not limit yourself to visiting one place only. In lockdown, people may be undergoing many different emotions, and travelling can help. Just make sure there is some variety in your movement. This could mean you can step and explore a previously-unexplored part of your neighbourhood.

Doing new things and getting new experiences is the key, so if you have a dog, take it to a new park, or a new locality. Alternatively, if there is not much space to go out and explore, you can pick up a new book and sit in a corner of your house to read it. Whatever you do, make sure you are safe.

