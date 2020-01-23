All you need to know about Diggi Palace that hosts Jaipur Lit Fest

The architecture of the place reflects the country’s history, culture and tradition, spreading over a wide expanse of over 18 acres. (Source: Twitter/@DiggiPalace; designed by Rajan Sharma) The architecture of the place reflects the country’s history, culture and tradition, spreading over a wide expanse of over 18 acres. (Source: Twitter/@DiggiPalace; designed by Rajan Sharma)

“An oasis in the heart of famous Pink City of Jaipur. Surrounded by acres of beautiful gardens, this converted haveli was built in the 1860s.”

This is how the celebrated Diggi Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, introduces itself on its Instagram page. The 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival — scheduled to be held from January 23 to January 27 — is officially being hosted here, and here is what you need to know about the heritage hotel.

The haveli once belonged to the Thakurs, or the Khangarot Rajputs (a Suryavanshi Rajput clan) of Diggi — an estate located some 40 km southwest of Jaipur. Since its inception, every member of the clan has contributed to the present-day structure, which was partly converted into a heritage hotel circa 1991, by owner Thakur Ram Pratap Singh Diggi. Then, the doors were opened for the public. The palace, originally, was built by Thakur Saheb Pratap Singh Ji Diggi.

The architecture of the place reflects the country’s history, culture and tradition, spreading over a wide expanse of over 18 acres. Today, people book the place for weddings, lifestyle exhibitions, corporate events, among other things. The palace is believed to have 70 spacious and well-equipped rooms, which have been categorised as: heritage rooms (31), palace suites (29) and courtyard suites (10). Guests are treated to a variety of continental, and authentic and delectable Rajasthani delicacies during the course of their stay.

Participate in the beautiful itinerary, various cultural events and other celebrations are organized to keep our guests engaged and introduce them to various expressions of Indian folklore and culture.#Hoteldiggipalace #Heritagehotels #JLF2020 #Jaipurliteraturefestival pic.twitter.com/DeYrs3Qlma — Hotel Diggi Palace (@DiggiPalace) November 28, 2019

The literature festival has become an annual melting pot of literature, curated art installations, heritage evenings and mesmerising musical performances for five memorable days. Over the years, the festival has hosted nearly 2,000 speakers and welcomed over a million book lovers from across the world, since its inception in 2007. This year, it will witness the participation of intellectuals from Indian and outside, including Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, and many Pulitzer winners.

While some of the key themes which will be explored at the 2020 edition include science and technology, economics, environment and climate change, history, poetry, fiction, to name a few, the edition’s running theme is ‘Women Uninterrupted’.

