Embarking on a short-distance bus journey? Here are some must-haves

Journeys — whether long distance or short — need meticulous planning and intelligent execution to make it an enjoyable experience. With routine life taking up most of our head space, it is always advisable to take small breaks in between, so as to kill the monotony. Travelling in India is a blessing, because every nook and corner bustles with unique energy. There is also a well-connected road, rail and air network. So, you can actually do your planning today and take off tomorrow, and return all rejuvenated from the experience.

When it comes to road network, people prefer buses, because they go everywhere — from highest mountain ranges, to dense forests and beyond. Also, buses allow travellers the leisurely time of staring out at the ever-changing geography, and musing. It is just a magical experience. If you are planning on embarking on a bus journey this weekend, or anytime soon, here are some things to absolutely keep in mind and carry with you. Remember, it is all about making the trip comfortable and memorable. Read on.

Wet wipes and hand sanitizers

Do not expect all buses in India to maintain impeccable levels of hygiene. Carry your hygiene with you, especially if you are a germ-phobe. You may find your seat to be dirty, or your window to be dusty. Also, public conveniences and pitstops may not necessarily have all the facilities. A hand sanitizer and a wet wipe can make you feel refreshed and clean.

Ear plugs, eye masks

Much like aircrafts, buses can get noisy, too. Besides Indian roads are often traffic-choked. If you want to get a shut-eye in between, carry an eye mask with which to cover your eyes, and ear plugs to block the incessant honking noises.

Snacks

If road trips make you feel hungry, carry some light snacks along. While the buses do stop at pitstops, the timing may not match, leaving you feeling hungry, much after the bus has resumed its journey. Something to munch on can keep you from feeling cranky.

A light pillow

Do not let your head rest uncomfortably on the back rest, or against the window. When the journey is a few hours long, you are bound to fall asleep at some point. Keeping a light pillow with you will ensure you have something to rest your head on.

A book/magazine

Get a book or a magazine before undertaking a long bus ride, because how long are you going to stare at your phone?

